EU to Hold Emergency Talks After Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Greenland

By Precious Nwabuisi
European Union ambassadors are set to hold an emergency meeting later on Friday following threats by United States President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on countries opposing his proposal for the US to take control of Greenland.

Trump said he plans to introduce a 10% tariff on imports from several European nations, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland, beginning February 1.

He added that the tariffs could later be increased to as much as 25% if resistance to his plans continues.

The US president announced the measures amid renewed calls for Washington to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory under Danish sovereignty, which he has described as vital to American national security.

Trump has also refused to rule out the use of force, a stance that has alarmed European leaders.

The proposed tariffs have drawn sharp reactions across Europe.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the threat as “completely wrong,” while French President Emmanuel Macron said it was “unacceptable.”

Other European leaders have also expressed concern, warning that the move could further strain transatlantic relations.

In Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, protesters have gathered to reject the idea of a US takeover, with demonstrators holding banners reading “Greenland is for Greenlanders,” underscoring local opposition to the proposal.

EU officials are expected to discuss possible collective responses during the emergency talks, as the bloc weighs both diplomatic and economic options in response to Washington’s latest stance.

