Gunmen kill 50-year-old man in Benue

By Kalu Idika
Gunmen killed Alhaji Sadauna, a 50-year-old man, in Gbajimba village, Benue State, on Saturday around 10:00 a.m.

Diaspora Digital Media understand that security forces, including troops of Sector 1, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), responded immediately, but the victim had already succumbed to his injuries.

“Troops of Sector 1, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), stationed in Gbajimba, immediately mobilised to the scene after receiving the report,” a source familiar with the development said.

“The troops swiftly pursued the fleeing gunmen along their suspected escape routes, but no contact was made,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the troops subsequently secured the community and evacuated the victim’s body, which was later handed over to officers of the Nigeria Police attached to the Gbajimba Police Division.

The source said efforts were ongoing to track down and apprehend those responsible for the killing.

