IBB varsity student found dead after allegedly losing ₦600,000 to gambling

A 300-level Computer Science student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Kelvin Danlami, was found dead in his off-campus residence after allegedly losing ₦600,000 to gambling.

The funds, according to reports, were meant for accommodation expenses, but Danlami used them to gamble.

A fellow student who spoke to Daily Trust confirmed that Danlami was found unresponsive in his off-campus residence by a neighbour, who immediately raised an alarm and contacted authorities.

“It is true that we lost one of our colleagues,” the student said. “It was linked to money that was meant for rent but was allegedly used for gambling.”

The incident has sparked widespread grief and concern among students and officials, highlighting the growing issue of gambling addiction among young people.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed Danlami’s death and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Students’ Union Government described his death as a tragic loss, emphasizing the need for greater awareness about mental health, financial pressure, and the impact of gambling on students.

This incident has reignited discussions about the dangers of gambling addiction, particularly among students facing financial stress.

Many are calling for institutions, families, and society to take mental health concerns seriously and provide support systems for students.

