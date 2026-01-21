IPOB Stages Trump Solidarity Rallies, Presses Hard For Kanu Freedom

Share this:

(DDM) – The Indigenous People of Biafra, widely known as IPOB, has staged coordinated “Trump Solidarity” rallies across parts of the South-East, renewing its demand for the immediate release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

DDM gathered that the rallies were held in Abia, Anambra, and Ebonyi states, drawing supporters who carried placards, banners, and messages linking their agitation to global political symbolism.

Participants described the demonstrations as peaceful but resolute, with marchers chanting pro-Biafra slogans and calling attention to what they described as prolonged injustice against Kanu.

IPOB supporters framed the rallies as a symbolic alignment with former United States President Donald Trump, whom they portrayed as a figure representing resistance against entrenched political systems.

The group’s supporters said the “Trump Solidarity” label was intended to attract international attention to their cause and amplify calls for global pressure on the Nigerian government.

IPOB has consistently argued that Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention violates court orders and fundamental human rights principles.

Kanu, the leader of IPOB, has been in the custody of Nigerian authorities since 2021 following his arrest and extradition under controversial circumstances.

His detention has remained a flashpoint in Nigeria’s ongoing security and political debates, particularly in the South-East.

During the rallies, IPOB members accused the federal government of ignoring judicial pronouncements that granted Kanu bail and ordered his release.

They claimed that the refusal to free him undermines the rule of law and deepens mistrust between the region and the Nigerian state.

Security presence was noticeable in some locations, as law enforcement agencies monitored the gatherings to prevent breakdown of order.

There were no immediate reports of violence, although past IPOB-related protests have often been met with heavy security responses.

The South-East has witnessed heightened tension in recent years, with frequent clashes between security forces and armed groups blamed on separatist unrest.

IPOB, however, maintains that it is a non-violent movement pursuing self-determination through advocacy and international engagement.

The group has repeatedly denied links to criminal activities, even as authorities accuse it of fueling insecurity in the region.

Analysts say the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu has become both a legal and political issue that transcends the courtroom.

They argue that the case now symbolizes broader grievances about marginalisation, governance, and federal authority in Nigeria.

Supporters at the rallies insisted that releasing Kanu would significantly reduce tension in the South-East and open pathways for dialogue.

They urged the international community, including human rights organisations and foreign governments, to intervene diplomatically.

The rallies also come at a time of increased political realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections, with youth-driven movements gaining visibility.

Observers note that IPOB’s use of global political imagery reflects a strategy aimed at internationalising a largely domestic struggle.

DDM reports that despite repeated crackdowns, IPOB’s messaging continues to resonate with segments of the South-East population.

As the protests ended, participants reiterated their demand for Kanu’s release, warning that continued detention would only harden resentment.

The unfolding situation underscores the unresolved tensions between the Nigerian state and separatist movements seeking recognition, justice, and political redress.

