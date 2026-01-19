JUST IN: US Asks Putin to Join Trump’s Gaza Reconstruction Board

Share this:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace,” a newly established committee tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of Gaza, the Kremlin authorities confirmed on Monday.

Speaking at a regular media briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the invitation was received through diplomatic channels and that Russia is currently reviewing the proposal, while seeking additional details from the United States.

The board, described by Trump as “the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled,” is part of a United Nations-backed American initiative aimed at demilitarizing Gaza and coordinating the region’s reconstruction following two years of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Other prominent figures invited to join the committee include former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Leaders from several other countries, such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Argentinian President Javier Milei, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, have also received invitations, according to statements from their offices.

The formation of the board signals a major international effort to coordinate aid and political oversight in Gaza, with the inclusion of Russia representing a potentially significant diplomatic development.

Analysts suggest that Putin’s participation could influence both regional negotiations and broader international cooperation in the Middle East.

Trump, who has positioned the board as a centerpiece of the US plan for Gaza, emphasized that the committee would bring together global leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to rebuilding the war-torn enclave, prevent further hostilities, and support humanitarian and infrastructure projects.

No official response has yet been issued by the Russian government regarding whether Putin will accept the invitation.

