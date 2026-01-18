Soludo draws red line as Anambra moves to ban violent masquerades

Share this:

The Anambra State Government has threatened to ban and prosecute masquerade groups involved in violent and disorderly conduct.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) reports that the warning follows rising concerns over assaults, intimidation, and harassment during traditional festivals.

The directive was issued through a public service announcement signed by the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Donatus Onyenji.

The announcement comes after public outrage over a violent masquerade incident in Orumba South Local Government Area.

The incident involved a masquerade known as “Agaba Awgbu” in the Awgbu community.

The episode reportedly occurred during the last Ofala Festival of the community’s traditional ruler.

A viral video from the event circulated widely on social media.

In the footage, the masquerade was seen chasing and attacking passers-by without provocation.

The actions disrupted a public function and caused panic among residents and visitors.

Many viewers described the conduct as excessive and unbecoming of cultural heritage.

The video triggered widespread condemnation and renewed calls for government intervention.

Residents accused some masquerade groups of hiding criminal behaviour under the guise of tradition.

Following the backlash, the Anambra State Police Command intervened to restore order.

The police arrested the masquerade involved in the Awgbu incident.

Investigations later identified the suspect as a 28-year-old man, Ifesinachi Ezeolu.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

Ikenga said the arrest followed numerous complaints from members of the public.

He added that investigations were ongoing to identify other individuals connected to the violence.

Police assured residents that all accomplices would be brought to justice.

Reacting, the state government expressed concern over what it described as “rascally behaviour” by some masquerades.

Officials warned that such conduct threatens public peace and safety.

In a statement dated January 16, 2026, the government restated existing masquerade guidelines.

The commissioner said directives issued in 2024 remain fully in force across the state.

He stressed that no masquerade is permitted to engage in unruly or harmful behaviour.

The guidelines prohibit actions that endanger law-abiding citizens or disrupt public peace.

Masquerade performances are restricted to approved community spaces and village squares.

They must not obstruct traffic or harass motorists and pedestrians.

Law enforcement agencies were reminded of their enforcement responsibilities.

Community leaders were urged to ensure strict compliance with the directives.

The government said local authorities must regulate masquerade activities within their domains.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo was said to support cultural festivals in the state.

Officials stressed that cultural expressions must be conducted responsibly.

The government noted Anambra’s growing profile as a cultural tourism destination.

Violent masquerade behaviour, it warned, could damage the state’s image.

Authorities vowed to clamp down on any masquerade that breaches public peace.

Offending groups, they said, would be banned and prosecuted without hesitation.

The commissioner disclosed that some defiant groups had already been arrested.

Those arrested are currently facing legal action.

Communities were urged to promote culture in a decent and engaging manner.

Officials said culture should unite communities, not instil fear.

They warned that tradition must never become a cover for violence.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to preserving culture and public safety.

