BREAKING: Missing Iya Oge of Lagos and Lagos Socialite, Opral Benson Found Safe in Liberia

Share this:

Relief and cautious optimism have followed days of anxiety and speculation as Opral Benson, the revered Iya Oge of Lagos who was earlier declared missing, has now been reportedly found safe in Liberia. The development brings an emotional close to a tense episode that gripped Lagos social circles, diplomatic watchers, and members of the public after news broke that the nonagenarian socialite had been missing for more than 48 hours.

According to information made available to DDM NEWS on Tuesday evening by a source close to the family, Mrs. Benson was located in Liberia, where she is believed to have travelled unnoticed during the period she was reported missing. While full details surrounding her journey and current condition are still emerging, the source disclosed that concerns remain about her health, particularly the possibility of age-related cognitive challenges.

“They have located her in Liberia,” the source said. “I think she might be suffering from dementia due to old age.” Though the family has yet to issue a comprehensive public statement confirming these details, the report has brought a measure of relief to those who had followed the case closely over the past few days.

The announcement comes after the Benson family, in a widely circulated notice released on Sunday, raised the alarm over her disappearance. In the statement, the family disclosed that the 90-year-old was last seen on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and had not returned home since then. With her whereabouts unknown and communication lines silent, the family described the situation as urgent and time-sensitive, appealing to the public for assistance in locating her.

“The family reports that Mama Opral Benson has been missing since Tuesday, January 13, 2026. She has not returned home and her current whereabouts are unknown,” the notice read. “Anyone who has seen her, or has any information, no matter how small, is urged to contact us immediately. Call 08037039214. Alternatively, please report to the nearest police station. This is time-sensitive. Please share immediately.”

The notice spread rapidly across social media platforms, news outlets, and community networks, triggering widespread concern. Given Mrs. Benson’s age, prominence, and deep connections across Nigeria’s elite social and diplomatic spheres, her sudden disappearance prompted fears for her safety. Calls for intensified search efforts and police involvement grew louder as hours turned into days without any confirmed update.

However, efforts by journalists to independently verify developments were initially unsuccessful. SaharaReporters, among other outlets, reported that attempts to reach the family through the phone number provided in the public notice yielded no response, with calls going unanswered and text messages receiving no reply. This silence further deepened public anxiety and fuelled speculation about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Opral Benson’s stature in Nigerian society helps explain the intense attention her case attracted. Born on February 7, 1935, she is an Americo-Liberian and Nigerian entrepreneur, socialite, and cultural icon. She holds the distinguished traditional chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos, a position that places her at the heart of Lagos’ high society and cultural life, particularly in matters relating to fashion, social events, and ceremonial leadership.

Her life has been marked by service across education, business, and diplomacy. A former university administrator, Benson has long been involved in grooming young talents through her fashion and beauty school in Lagos, contributing significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s style and personal care industries. She also served as a director at Johnson’s Products, the Nigerian affiliate of the multinational brand, where she played a role in corporate administration and brand development.

In her personal life, Opral Benson was married to the late Chief T.O.S. Benson in 1962, a union that endured until his death. Chief Benson was himself a towering figure in Nigerian political and legal history, and together, the couple became synonymous with influence, elegance, and public service.

Her cross-border influence was further cemented in 2012 when she was appointed the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Lagos, a role that underscored her strong ties to Liberia and her standing within diplomatic circles. That appointment now appears particularly significant in light of reports that she has been found in Liberia, raising questions about whether familiarity with the country may have influenced her movements.

While the news of her being found has eased immediate fears, several questions remain unanswered. It is still unclear how Mrs. Benson travelled to Liberia, whether she did so alone or with assistance, and what safeguards were in place given her advanced age. The suggestion that she may be experiencing dementia or other age-related cognitive issues has also shifted the public conversation from one of disappearance to one of elder care, safety, and support.

As of the time of filing this report, no official statement has been released by the family detailing her condition, plans for her return, or the circumstances that led to her disappearance. Observers expect that further updates will follow once arrangements are made to ensure her well-being and, if necessary, her safe return to Nigeria.

For now, the focus has moved from fear to relief, tempered by concern for her health. The episode has also reignited broader discussions about the vulnerabilities of elderly public figures, the importance of family and institutional support systems, and the need for proactive care as age advances.

Post Views: 62