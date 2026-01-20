Putin Says Trump’s Greenland Threats Have Boosted Russia’s Ukraine Invasion

Share this:

Russia’s Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, has drawn a sharp comparison between Donald Trump’s push to take control of Greenland and Moscow’s controversial annexation of Crimea, a move that has reignited concerns about growing tensions within NATO.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Lavrov said Greenland holds strategic importance for the United States in the same way Crimea is vital to Russia’s security.

He argued that Greenland is “not a natural part of Denmark,” describing it as a product of colonial conquest and suggesting that Washington’s interest in the Arctic island mirrors Russia’s justification for holding on to Crimea.

Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula, was seized by Russia in 2014 in a move condemned by much of the international community and widely seen as the starting point of Moscow’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Lavrov’s comments come amid renewed controversy over Trump’s remarks about Greenland.

The U.S. president has insisted that Denmark is failing to protect the semi-autonomous territory from potential threats posed by China and Russia, and has claimed that American control would be necessary to safeguard global security.

He has also refused to rule out the use of force, further alarming U.S. allies.

The Russian foreign minister said Trump’s stance is adding to strains already facing NATO, noting that disputes involving the territory of a member state risk weakening the alliance at a critical time.

However, Lavrov was careful to say that Moscow has no plans to intervene in the Greenland issue.

He dismissed claims that Russia is seeking to exploit the situation, stressing that the Kremlin has no intention of getting involved in the dispute.

The episode has once again highlighted the fragile state of transatlantic relations, with European leaders wary of escalating tensions while still relying on U.S. support over the war in Ukraine.

As debates over Greenland continue, allies fear that the rhetoric could further erode unity within NATO at a moment when cohesion is seen as crucial.

