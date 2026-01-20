World

Ukraine Braces for Major Attacks as Trump Invites Putin to Peace Board

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States and Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine
Share this:

Ukraine has warned that Russia is preparing to launch a large-scale military strike in the coming days, even as United States President Donald Trump extends an invitation to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to join his newly announced “Board of Peace.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued the warning in his daily video address, urging citizens and security agencies to remain on high alert.

“In the coming days we must remain extremely vigilant,” Zelenskyy said. “Russia has prepared for a strike  a massive strike and is waiting for the moment to carry it out.”

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

The warning comes amid continued Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, nearly four years after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

READ ALSO:  No Civil Marriage, No Entry: U.S. Tightens Rules for Asylum Spouses

Russia currently occupies about one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory and has shown no sign of retreat from its stated objectives.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Despite the ongoing war, Trump recently invited Putin to join a US-led “Board of Peace,” an international body proposed to oversee post-conflict governance in Gaza.

Russia is among 60 countries invited to participate, with permanent membership reportedly tied to a $1 billion contribution.

The invitation has drawn criticism from Western officials.

British Treasury minister Darren Jones described the move as “absurd,” saying the notion of portraying Putin as a peace broker was “for the birds.”

Trump has maintained that Putin is open to negotiations, while accusing Ukraine of being less willing to reach a settlement.

READ ALSO:  Trump says he will talk to Putin on Monday, over the Russia-Ukraine war

Last week, the US president blamed Kyiv for Washington’s failure to end the conflict.

Zelenskyy responded by rejecting the claim, insisting that Russia remains the primary obstacle to peace.

“Ukraine has never been and will never be a stumbling block to peace,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

“When Ukrainians are left without power for 20 to 30 hours because of Russia, and when Russian strikes are aimed at breaking our energy system and our people, it is Russia that must be put under pressure.”

Ukraine last week declared a state of emergency in its energy sector following intensified Russian attacks on power infrastructure.

READ ALSO:  Lithuanian capital unveils invasion evacuation plan

Zelenskyy warned that upcoming strikes could target facilities supporting the country’s nuclear power stations.

Ukraine’s military intelligence has said Russia aims to sever access to electricity and heating nationwide as winter temperatures drop.

In response, authorities have imposed controlled power outages across parts of the country to stabilise the national grid.

Russia has suffered heavy losses since the invasion began, with Ukrainian and Western estimates placing casualties at over one million.

Nevertheless, Moscow continues to escalate military pressure, raising fears of further humanitarian and infrastructure damage in the days ahead.

Post Views: 133
Share this:
Previous article
Putin Says Trump’s Greenland Threats Have Boosted Russia’s Ukraine Invasion
Next article
Put a Finger Down if Your Man Talked You Into Having a Threesome on Your Wedding Night” — Mark Angel’s Ex-Wife Sparks Outrage With Shocking Allegation
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks