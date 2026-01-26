Calvin Bassey’s Father Breaks Down in Tears, appeals to Nigerians for Help to See His Children

Share this:

An emotional moment unfolded online after the father of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey made a public plea, asking Nigerians to help him reconcile with his estranged wife so he can regain access to his children.

During a live session with Helen, Calvin Bassey’s father was visibly overwhelmed with emotion as he broke down in tears. In the video, he admitted that whatever wrongs he may have committed in his marriage, he was deeply sorry and ready to seek forgiveness.

“Please Nigerians should help me. Wherever I must have wronged my wife, she should please forgive me so I can have access to my children,” he said while crying during the live broadcast.

His heartfelt appeal quickly drew sympathy from viewers, many of whom expressed concern over the emotional toll of being separated from one’s children. The moment struck a chord with Nigerians online, sparking conversations about marriage conflicts, forgiveness, and the emotional impact of family separation.

While details surrounding the marital issues remain private, the public nature of his plea highlights the depth of his desperation and desire to reconnect with his children. Some social media users called for compassion and understanding, urging both parties to consider reconciliation for the sake of the children involved.

Others emphasized the importance of resolving family matters privately, while still acknowledging the pain and vulnerability shown in the video. The incident has since generated widespread reactions, with many offering prayers and words of encouragement.

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a reminder of the emotional weight of family disputes and the importance of dialogue, forgiveness, and healing especially when children are involved.

