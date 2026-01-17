JUST IN: Delta government launches ₦29.8bn Aboh–Akarai road project

Share this:

(DDM) – Delta State has officially commenced construction of the 10.1-kilometre Aboh–Akarai Road in Ndokwa East Local Government Area, signaling a major push in the state’s infrastructure development.

DDM gathered that the project, valued at ₦29.8 billion, includes a significant bridge across the Okiri River and is being executed under the state’s MORE Agenda, which prioritizes economic growth, connectivity, and social development across Delta communities.

State officials explained that the road is expected to transform regional transport by easing movement of people and goods, reducing travel time, and enhancing commuter safety along the corridor.

The project’s scope encompasses not only the road surface but also drainage systems, road signage, and the bridge structure, which will facilitate year-round access for vehicles and pedestrians alike.

Local engineers are supervising the construction activities, while contractors have mobilized equipment, machinery, and building materials to the site in preparation for the first phase of work.

Residents and community leaders have expressed optimism, describing the road as a transformative development that will open up remote areas for trade, education, healthcare, and other essential services.

Analysts note that the Aboh–Akarai Road has been long awaited, with previous attempts at rehabilitation delayed by funding challenges, administrative bottlenecks, and seasonal flooding in the Okiri River area.

The government emphasized that the road is part of a wider program to modernize Delta State’s infrastructure, create employment opportunities for local youth, and stimulate economic activities along major and rural highways.

Economists predict that completion of the road could boost local commerce, particularly agricultural trade, as farmers gain improved access to markets both within Delta State and neighbouring states.

The bridge, a critical component of the project, is expected to withstand seasonal flooding, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity between Aboh, Akarai, and surrounding communities.

Local business associations have pledged support for the project, promising to collaborate with contractors to minimize disruptions and maintain safety standards during construction.

Political observers say that such projects enhance public confidence in the state government and demonstrate commitment to delivering on infrastructural promises under the MORE Agenda.

Experts also caution that the success of the project will depend on consistent supervision, timely funding releases, and the adoption of high-quality construction standards to prevent future deterioration.

The Delta State government assured the public that work will progress steadily, with clear timelines for completion, and pledged that the project will serve as a model for other road infrastructure initiatives across the state.

Once completed, the Aboh–Akarai Road is expected to become a major economic lifeline, linking remote communities to urban centres, supporting local industries, and enhancing overall quality of life for residents.

👇👇👇

_Become a Tech Pro! DDM Cohort 7 training starts on January 26th 2025, Secure your Spot Now! Join the registration group below:_

https://chat.whatsapp.com/El5j2EJgt3q84sWbsLhdsH

Post Views: 142