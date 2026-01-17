Delta monarch allegedly hires hit squad to kill businessman

Share this:

(DDM) – Tensions escalated in Delta State after Abuja-based businessman Anthony Anamonye publicly accused Ezedinmbu Nkebakwu III, the traditional ruler of Ugboba, of orchestrating a plot to assassinate him.

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that the allegations emerged following a confrontation between Anamonye and the monarch over alleged illegal coal mining activities linked to Mosra Energy Ltd within the Ugboba community.

Anamonye claimed that threats to his life began shortly after the dispute, describing multiple attempts on his life both in Abuja and Ugboba during the Yuletide season.

He revealed that on January 16, 2026, his driver, Emeka Maha, was violently attacked while transporting building materials from the community, which he believes was an attempt to lure him into a trap.

The businessman alleged that the monarch recruited family members and, in a disturbing twist, some police officers, including one Agbi Babade of the Ogwashi-Uku Area Command, to carry out the assassination plot.

According to Anamonye, the plan was meticulously designed to eliminate him quietly, highlighting the alleged involvement of law enforcement personnel in aiding the scheme.

He called on civil society organizations, human rights groups, and security agencies to intervene urgently to safeguard his life and ensure justice is served.

Experts note that such accusations against traditional rulers are rare but underscore the complex intersection of politics, business, and local power structures in parts of Delta State.

Ugboba, a town in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, has historically depended on coal and mineral resources as a primary economic activity. Conflicts often arise between private investors and community authorities, especially over licensing and revenue-sharing issues.

Observers say that allegations of threats and intimidation by local rulers against investors could discourage economic development in the region, potentially deterring both local and foreign investments.

The Delta State Police Command and the monarch could not be reached for comments at the time of reporting, leaving the public and civil society groups in suspense over official responses.

Analysts argue that the claims, if proven true, may point to systemic issues of governance and law enforcement in rural communities, where traditional authority occasionally intersects with security agencies.

Local political observers also warn that such disputes could escalate into larger communal conflicts if not addressed promptly, noting that the involvement of a monarch in alleged assassination attempts sets a dangerous precedent.

Meanwhile, Anamonye continues to appeal for protection and legal intervention, emphasizing that his business activities have been legitimate and that the threats are politically and economically motivated.

The unfolding situation has drawn widespread attention, with human rights activists and business forums monitoring developments closely, fearing that unresolved tensions could destabilize the Ugboba community.

