Rema Revisits Childhood Neighborhood, Credits Small Acts of Kindness

Afrobeat’s star Rema, born Divine Ikubor, recently returned to his childhood neighborhood in Benin City, Edo State, where he reflected on the small acts of kindness that helped shape his journey to global success. The visit, which drew attention on social media, showed the singer reconnecting with residents and acknowledging the community that supported him during his early years.

During the visit, Rema was quoted saying he carries a piece of the people with him wherever he goes, referencing simple but meaningful gestures such as being given biscuits, sweets, and access to electricity to charge his phone. According to the singer, these moments played a significant role in shaping who he is today.

Videos from the visit showed Rema walking freely through familiar streets, greeting neighbors, and exchanging warm conversations with people who knew him before fame. Residents welcomed him openly, addressing him by his birth name, Divine, and expressing pride in his achievements. The scenes reflected a strong sense of connection between the artist and the community that raised him.

Rema also attended a church service in Benin City with his mother during the visit, reinforcing his continued ties to family, faith, and hometown values. His appearance was met with excitement but also respect, as the artist blended in without heavy security or formal arrangements.

The singer has previously spoken publicly about his upbringing and early struggles. He lost his father and elder brother at a young age and became the primary support for his family while still a teenager. These experiences have been documented in past interviews, where Rema described growing up with limited resources and learning responsibility early in life.

Rema’s rise to fame began after his freestyle performance gained attention online, eventually leading to his signing with Mavin Records. Since then, he has become one of Nigeria’s most successful music exports, achieving international chart success and global recognition.

Despite his achievements, the recent visit highlights Rema’s consistent acknowledgment of his roots. His comments during the visit focused not on fame or success, but on gratitude for everyday people whose support made a difference at a critical stage in his life.

The visit serves as a reminder of the role community plays in shaping individual success and reflects Rema’s effort to remain connected to his origins as his career continues to grow on the global stage.

