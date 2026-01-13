Woman dies after doctors allegedly leave scissors in her body

Share this:

A woman, Aishatu Umar, died after a pair of scissors was allegedly left in her body following surgery at Kano’s Abubakar Imam Urology Centre.

A relative of the deceased, Abubakar Mohammed, said Aishatu died after enduring months of severe abdominal pain following a surgical procedure carried out at the hospital about four months ago.

The surgery, he said, was performed in September, after which Aishatu reportedly began experiencing persistent and worsening abdominal pain.

He alleged that despite repeated visits to the hospital, she was only given pain-relief medication without further investigations.

He explained that medical tests and scans were eventually conducted just days ago, revealing that a pair of scissors had allegedly been left inside her body during the initial surgery.

“She underwent surgery at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in September. After that, she complained of severe abdominal pain for months. Each time she returned to the hospital, she was given painkillers,” Mohammed said.

“It was only two days ago that scans were carried out, and that was when doctors discovered that scissors had been forgotten inside her body. Plans were made for another surgery, but she passed away before it could be done,” he added.

Mohammed described the incident as a clear case of negligence and called on the Kano State Government and relevant health regulatory authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice for the deceased.

“How can medical professionals forget a pair of scissors inside a patient’s body? This is unacceptable and damages the integrity of the health sector,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board has launched an investigation, promising transparency and action if negligence is found.

The incident has sparked outrage and calls for improved accountability in public healthcare.

