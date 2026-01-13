‘Help is Coming’ — Trump Backs Iranian Protesters Amid High Death Toll

Share this:

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged anti-government protesters in Iran to continue demonstrating, telling them that “help is on the way,” as weeks of unrest across the country enter a third week and reported casualties continue to rise.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called on protesters to “keep protesting” and to document those responsible for violence against demonstrators.

He also announced the cancellation of all meetings with Iranian officials, saying talks would not resume until the killing of protesters stops.

The White House has not clarified what form of assistance Trump was referring to, or when it might come.

Senior U.S. officials are expected to meet to discuss possible options, amid growing speculation that Washington could consider measures ranging from increased sanctions to direct intervention.

Iran has been gripped by widespread protests since late December, with demonstrations reported in several major cities despite a heavy security crackdown.

A US-based human rights group, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), says nearly 1,850 protesters have been killed since the unrest began, including children, while Iranian security sources cited by Reuters estimate the total death toll could be as high as 2,000, including members of the security forces.

These figures have not been independently verified.

The Iranian authorities have imposed an internet and communications blackout that has severely limited the flow of information out of the country, making verification of events on the ground difficult.

However, some Iranians have recently managed to make contact with relatives abroad, describing widespread deaths and destruction.

Tensions escalated further following reports that at least one protester, identified by rights groups as Erfan Soltani, is facing imminent execution, prompting international concern over the speed of judicial proceedings related to the protests.

Meanwhile, Russia has strongly criticised the United States over what it described as “categorically unacceptable” threats of military action against Iran.

Moscow warned that any new strikes would have serious consequences for regional and global security, and rejected Washington’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on countries that continue trading with Tehran.

Economic pressures on Iran are also intensifying.

According to World Bank forecasts, the Iranian economy is expected to contract for a second consecutive year, driven by declining oil production, persistent inflation exceeding 30%, and the impact of international sanctions.

The Bank warned that expanded secondary sanctions could further strain global trade.

Despite Trump’s renewed rhetoric, uncertainty remains over the direction of U.S. policy.

While the president has recently suggested Iran had reached out for talks, his latest statements appear to signal a shift away from diplomacy, at least for now.

