Before You Criticize Lagos, Ask Yourself About Your State” Tacha Sparks Debate

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Tacha has stirred conversations online after sharing her thoughts on the challenges facing Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city. In a recent statement, she urged Nigerians to look beyond blaming Lagos for social and infrastructural problems and instead consider the broader issues affecting the country.

“Before you criticize Lagos, ask yourself, what’s your state doing? Every day I hear Lagos is smelling, Lagos is full of beggars – Lagos isn’t the problem, Lagos is the symptom. We have 36 states and yet Lagos is carrying the weight of the country. Over 20 million Nigerians live in Lagos. Why are all these people in Lagos?” she said.

Tacha’s comments highlight the complexities of urban migration in Nigeria. Lagos, as the commercial and economic hub of the country, attracts millions of people seeking better job opportunities, education, and healthcare. This mass influx, she points out, places enormous pressure on the city’s infrastructure, housing, and public services.

Her statement has sparked debate among Nigerians online, with many agreeing that while Lagos faces visible problems such as traffic congestion, waste management, and poverty, these issues are reflective of systemic challenges across the country. Others argued that Lagos, as a city with limited space, should take more responsibility for managing its population and services.

Urban experts have long noted that the pressure on Lagos is a result of uneven development in Nigeria. While other states struggle to provide employment opportunities, modern infrastructure, and adequate public services, Lagos remains the default destination for people seeking a better life. Tacha’s remarks underscore this reality, prompting discussions about state-level responsibilities and the need for balanced development across Nigeria.

For many, her statement is a reminder that urban challenges are rarely isolated to a single city and that addressing national issues requires a coordinated effort from all states. As Lagos continues to grow and evolve, voices like Tacha’s serve as a call to action for policymakers, citizens, and leaders across the country to rethink migration, infrastructure, and development strategies.

