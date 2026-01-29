BREAKING: Iran Threatens Retaliation After EU Labels Revolutionary Guard Terrorist Group

Share this:

(DDM) – Iran has warned of what it described as “hazardous consequences” following a decision by the European Union to formally designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, known as the IRGC, as a terrorist organization, escalating already strained relations between Tehran and Western governments.

The move, announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, marks one of the most severe diplomatic steps the bloc has taken against Iran in recent years and reflects growing concern in Europe over Iran’s internal repression and external military activities.

Kallas said the designation sends a clear political signal, arguing that any government willing to kill large numbers of its own citizens undermines its own legitimacy and stability over time.

Iran’s foreign ministry reacted sharply, accusing the European Union of acting irresponsibly and warning that the decision would not go unanswered.

Tehran described the designation as provocative and politically motivated, framing it as part of a broader Western campaign to weaken Iran’s regional influence and military capabilities.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps occupies a central position in Iran’s political and security system, operating not only as an elite military force but also as a powerful political and economic actor.

Established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the IRGC was designed to protect the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic and has since evolved into one of the most influential institutions in the country.

Beyond Iran’s borders, the IRGC has played a key role in supporting allied militias and governments across the Middle East, including in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen.

Western governments have long accused the IRGC of orchestrating attacks, supplying weapons to proxy forces, and destabilizing the region through covert operations.

Inside Iran, the Guard has been heavily involved in suppressing protests, particularly during nationwide demonstrations sparked by economic hardship and political grievances.

Human rights organizations and European officials have repeatedly cited the IRGC’s role in crackdowns that resulted in deaths, mass arrests, and alleged abuses.

The EU’s decision follows years of debate within the bloc over whether to formally label the Guard as a terrorist organization, a step the United States took in 2019.

European hesitation previously centered on legal and diplomatic concerns, including the potential impact on negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program and the safety of European nationals in the region.

Those concerns have increasingly given way to calls for tougher action as relations between Iran and Europe deteriorated over human rights issues and security disputes.

Iran’s warning of “hazardous consequences” has raised questions about what form retaliation could take, ranging from diplomatic retaliation to increased regional pressure through allied groups.

Analysts say the designation could further complicate efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy, already stalled amid mutual distrust and shifting geopolitical priorities.

The EU maintains that the move is a response to specific actions by the IRGC and does not represent hostility toward the Iranian people.

European officials argue that accountability measures are necessary when state institutions are linked to violence against civilians.

For Iran, however, the designation strikes at a core pillar of the state and is viewed as an attack on national sovereignty.

As tensions rise, both sides appear braced for a prolonged diplomatic confrontation with implications for regional security, energy markets, and global diplomacy.

What happens next will depend on whether channels for dialogue remain open or whether confrontation becomes the defining feature of EU-Iran relations moving forward.

Post Views: 224