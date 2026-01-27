AfricaBusiness

CBN Upgrades Opay, Moniepoint, Kuda Others to National Status

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
0
Share this:

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has upgraded the operating licences of several leading financial technology companies and microfinance banks to national status, allowing them to operate across the country after meeting regulatory requirements.

The upgrade covers major players including Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, Opay, Kuda Bank, Palmpay and Paga, many of which have expanded rapidly through digital platforms and extensive agent networks, effectively outgrowing their former regional licences.

Confirming the development in Lagos, the Director of the Other Financial Institutions Supervision Department at the CBN, Mr Yemi Solaja, said the affected institutions had satisfied the conditions for nationwide operations. He spoke at the annual conference of the Committee of Heads of Banks’ Operations.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7
READ ALSO:  EEDC rewards, promotes 521

“Institutions like Moniepoint MFB, Opay, Kuda Bank and others have now been upgraded. In practice, their operations are already nationwide,” Solaja said.

He stressed the importance of physical presence and customer support, noting that a large portion of the companies’ customer base operates within the informal sector.

“Most of their customers are in the informal sector. They need a clear point of contact if issues arise,” he added.

With the new national licences, the fintech firms are now subject to stricter regulatory obligations, including higher capital requirements.

READ ALSO:  Fuel subsidy was a National scam

For instance, national microfinance banks are required to maintain a minimum capital base of ₦5 billion.

They are also expected to establish offices to handle customer complaints and dispute resolution, while continuing to promote financial inclusion.

The licensing upgrade follows previous regulatory enforcement actions by the apex bank.

In 2024, Moniepoint and Opay were each fined ₦1 billion for breaches related to Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, highlighting the CBN’s efforts to strengthen standards and oversight within Nigeria’s rapidly growing digital finance sector.

READ ALSO:  FirstBank reinforces its financial inclusion drive; disburses over N17b loans through FirstAdvance

The CBN said the move is part of broader reforms aimed at ensuring stability, consumer protection and sustainable growth in the country’s financial services industry.

Post Views: 28
Share this:
Previous article
Selective Buying Lifts NGX By ₦3.45bn As NPF Microfinance, Morison Lead Gainers
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks