IPOB Defends Monday Sit-At-Home, Warns Soludo Against Crackdown

(DDM) – The Indigenous People of Biafra has described the Monday sit-at-home observed in parts of the South-East as a peaceful civil protest rather than a criminal act.

The group made this assertion while reacting to recent statements and actions by Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, concerning the weekly shutdown.

IPOB insisted that the sit-at-home is a non-violent expression of civil disobedience aimed at demanding the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the group, the protest is rooted in constitutional rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

IPOB warned the Anambra State Government against punishing civil servants, traders, or private sector workers who choose to observe the sit-at-home.

The group argued that coercive measures against workers would amount to collective punishment and a violation of fundamental human rights.

In its statement, IPOB accused state authorities of deliberately mischaracterising the sit-at-home as criminal in order to justify forceful suppression.

The group maintained that no law in Nigeria criminalises peaceful civil protest when it is conducted without violence.

IPOB stressed that the sit-at-home directive was initially voluntary and symbolic, meant to draw national and international attention to Kanu’s continued detention.

The group recalled that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of IPOB, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since 2021.

Kanu’s arrest and extradition have remained a major point of contention in the South-East and among human rights advocates.

IPOB claimed that the prolonged detention has deepened feelings of injustice and alienation among many residents of the region.

The sit-at-home, according to IPOB, emerged as a grassroots response to perceived judicial delays and political indifference.

The group denied responsibility for violent enforcement of sit-at-home orders, blaming criminal elements for attacks linked to such days.

IPOB argued that criminals exploit the situation to commit acts that are later attributed to the movement.

It accused the government of failing to distinguish between peaceful protesters and armed gangs terrorising communities.

IPOB urged Governor Soludo to engage in dialogue rather than confrontation in addressing the sit-at-home phenomenon.

The group said constructive engagement would help reduce tension and restore economic activities in the state.

It further warned that using security agencies to force people to work on Mondays could escalate fear and resentment.

IPOB maintained that intimidation would not resolve the underlying grievances driving civil disobedience.

The group emphasised that genuine peace can only be achieved through justice and inclusive political solutions.

It reiterated its call for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu as a pathway to stability in the South-East.

IPOB also appealed to the Federal Government to respect court orders and the rule of law in handling the matter.

The group argued that continued detention despite legal processes undermines public confidence in democratic institutions.

In recent months, several South-East governors, including Soludo, have spoken against sit-at-home actions due to economic losses.

Businesses, schools, and banks have frequently shut down on Mondays, affecting livelihoods across the region.

However, IPOB countered that economic hardship should be blamed on poor conflict resolution rather than peaceful protest.

DDM gathered that public opinion in the South-East remains sharply divided on the sit-at-home policy.

While some residents comply out of sympathy or fear, others have openly criticised it as damaging to regional development.

Security agencies have also reported sporadic incidents linked to sit-at-home days, complicating enforcement narratives.

IPOB concluded by insisting that branding civil protest as crime sets a dangerous precedent for democracy.

The group warned that suppressing peaceful dissent could push frustrated citizens toward more radical actions.

As tensions persist, the sit-at-home debate continues to reflect broader struggles over justice, governance, and federal authority in Nigeria.

