iShowSpeed's Team Reportedly Accuses Peller of Disrespect, Calls for "Wotowoto" Discipline, OGB Recent Reveals

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
Social media is buzzing following fresh claims by popular online commentator OGB Recent, who alleged that iShowSpeed’s team was deeply unhappy with Nigerian content creator Peller over what they described as disrespectful behaviour towards the American streamer.

According to OGB Recent, iShowSpeed’s team reportedly complained bitterly about Peller’s conduct, claiming he lacked basic manners in his interactions with Speed. The situation, as revealed, left members of Speed’s camp visibly upset, with strong words allegedly exchanged behind the scenes.

In a statement that quickly went viral, OGB Recent quoted iShowSpeed’s team as saying that Peller was very disrespectful towards Speed, adding dramatically that what Peller needs is “wotowoto disciplining,” a Nigerian slang expression suggesting serious correction or reprimand.

The alleged complaint has since sparked intense reactions online, with Nigerians taking sides across social media platforms. While some users agreed with iShowSpeed’s team, accusing Peller of crossing boundaries in the name of content and clout, others defended the influencer, arguing that his actions may have been misunderstood or exaggerated.

Many commentators pointed out that the clash highlights a recurring issue in the entertainment space, where excitement, overfamiliarity and the pressure to go viral can sometimes blur the line between humour and disrespect, especially when dealing with international guests.

As of the time of this report, Peller has not publicly responded to the allegations, and neither iShowSpeed nor his official team has released a formal statement confirming or denying the claims shared by OGB Recent.

Nevertheless, the story has reignited conversations around professionalism, cultural sensitivity and how Nigerian content creators engage with global stars. Whether the matter will be addressed publicly or quietly resolved remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, the internet is watching closely.

