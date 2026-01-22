It’s Very Expensive to Be a Girl… Love Doesn’t Pay Bills” Woman Sets $7,000 Weekly Price for Relationship

Share this:

A young woman has sparked conversations online after revealing just how expensive it is to be in a relationship with her in Nedu’s podcast. She openly admitted that love alone is not enough to sustain her lifestyle. “It’s very expensive to be a girl. Love doesn’t pay bills,” she said.

According to her, any man who wants to be with her must be willing to provide $7,000 every week. She explained that financial support is a requirement, not optional, and emphasized that anyone serious about being her partner must be able to meet this standard.

Her bold statement has divided opinions on social media. Some admire her for being upfront and valuing herself, while others argue that such demands make relationships feel transactional rather than emotional.

Experts note that while financial expectations are normal, extreme conditions can create an imbalance. Relationship counselor Dr. Chike Obi explains that financial transparency is important, but placing monetary demands above emotional connection can make a relationship more about money than mutual love and respect.

The discussion also highlights broader issues around lifestyle expectations and financial independence. While some see her stance as empowering and a way to assert her worth, others worry that equating love with money risks turning relationships into business deals instead of genuine partnerships.

This story has become a hot topic because it challenges traditional ideas about love, money, and relationships. It serves as a reminder that in any partnership, emotional support, trust, and respect remain crucial, even when financial considerations are involved.

Post Views: 108