Kuwait Unveils ‘New Immigration Rules’ in Major Reform

Kuwait has unveiled a new set of immigration reforms that significantly change how long residents and visitors can stay in the country, renew permits, and transition from short-term visits to long-term residency.

According to reports, the reforms are designed to simplify procedures, reduce paperwork, and limit repeated visits to immigration offices, while encouraging longer stays for investors, families and skilled residents.

The changes affect residency duration, visit visas, conversion rules, passport requirements and visa fees, marking a major shift in Kuwait’s immigration framework.

Residency permits extended to up to 15 years

Under the new policy, Kuwait has extended the validity of residency permits from the previous five-year maximum to between 10 and 15 years, depending on eligibility.

Investors can now qualify for residence permits valid for up to 15 years, while children of Kuwaiti women and property owners are eligible for permits lasting up to 10 years.

Authorities say the move will ease administrative pressure and reduce the frequency of renewals for long-term residents.

Visit visa stay increased to three months

Visitor visa rules have also been updated, with the maximum stay extended from one month to three months.

The change is expected to reduce the need for frequent visa runs and repeat applications, particularly for family visits, extended holidays, and individuals exploring work or business opportunities in the country.

Kuwait has clarified when a visit visa can be converted into a residence permit, addressing an area that had previously caused confusion for applicants and employers.

Conversion is now permitted in defined cases, including:

Certain government-issued visit visas

Family visit and tourist visas

Domestic worker visas

Situations where work visa holders began residency procedures but remained outside Kuwait for up to one month

Authorities noted that exceptional cases may also be approved, providing flexibility while reducing uncertainty.

Relaxed passport requirements

Passport rules linked to residency permits have been eased. Applicants now need only six months of passport validity to apply for a residence permit, and residency validity is no longer tied to passport expiry dates.

Previously, applicants were required to have up to two years of passport validity, and permits could not extend beyond passport expiration.

The new rule offers greater flexibility and reduces the need for urgent passport renewals.

Revised visa and residency fees

Kuwait has also increased and clearly defined visa and residency fees.

Under the new structure:

Standard residence permits cost KWD 20 per year, up from KWD 10

Investors and property owners will pay KWD 50 per year

Self-sponsored residents face a higher fee of KWD 500 per year

Fees for dependents have been revised, with lower or zero charges for spouses and children, and KWD 300 per year for other dependents

What you should know

The latest reforms build on earlier immigration changes introduced last year, aimed at attracting more tourists, business travellers and expatriate families.

Key adjustments included the removal of the university degree requirement for certain visa categories and the lifting of restrictions that forced family visit visa holders to fly only on Kuwaiti national carriers.

Eligibility for family visit visas was also expanded to include relatives up to the fourth degree.

The reforms signal Kuwait’s effort to modernise its immigration system while balancing economic growth and administrative efficiency.

