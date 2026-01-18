News

Police investigate killing of woman, 6 children in Kano

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Retired police officers plan nationwide protests
The Kano State Police Command has initiated an investigation into the brutal murder of Fatima Abubakar, 35, and her six children at their residence in Dorayin Charanchi quarters, Kano Municipal Local Government Area.

According to the police, the incident occurred on January 17, around 12:10 p.m., when unknown assailants broke into the house, attacking Fatima and her children with dangerous weapons.

The police received a distress call and promptly deployed a tactical team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Lawal Isah Mani to the scene.

The victims were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, has directed Assistant Commissioner of Police Wada Jarma to lead the investigation and apprehend those responsible.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, including Umar Auwalu, 23, Isyaku Yakubu, 40, and Yakubu Abdulaziz, 21.

The police command has expressed condolences to the bereaved family and the people of Kano State, urging residents to remain calm and support the ongoing investigation.

