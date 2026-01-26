President Bola Tinubu jets out to Turkey

Share this:

President Bola Tinubu is heading to Turkey on Monday for a state visit aimed at boosting diplomatic and economic ties.

He’s meeting with Turkish leaders to discuss security, education, innovation, and trade.

A business forum with Nigerian and Turkish investors is also on the agenda.

According to a statement issued by his spokesman, Chief Bayo Onanuga, the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key sectors.

“The visit is aimed at strengthening the existing cordial relations between the two countries and exploring further areas of cooperation,” the statement said.

President Tinubu’s trip comes four years after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan paid an official visit to Nigeria in October 2021, underscoring growing engagement between both countries.

During the visit, Nigeria and Turkey are expected to hold high-level political and diplomatic discussions, with a focus on shared interests in finance, communications, trade and investment.

“The agenda will include meetings between high-ranking officials of both nations and the signing of memoranda of understanding in areas such as scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, and military collaboration,” the statement said.

Members of the President’s delegation include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN; Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd); and Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Hon. Jimi Benson.

Others on the entourage are the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim; Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu; and Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed.

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the visit.

