Sit-at-home: FENRAD condemns Soludo over threat to demolish market

Share this:

The Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), has condemned the governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Charles Soludo over threats of demolition of properties and the closure of schools arising from sit-at-home crisis.

The pro-democracy group in a statement issued by it’s executive director, Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor, described these threats as undemocratic, disproportionate, and inconsistent with international human rights standards.

It warned that this could drive Anambra State toward social disorder and anarchy.

FENRAD noted that the reliance on coercive and punitive measures against civilian populations undermines the rule of law, erodes democratic governance, and risks escalating tensions in an already fragile security environment.

The statement reads: “The Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy & Development (FENRAD), a prominent and frontline human rights advocacy organization, expresses grave concern over recent actions and directives of the Anambra State Government under Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, particularly threats of demolition of properties and the closure of schools arising from the Sit-at-Home crisis.

“FENRAD views these actions as undemocratic, disproportionate, and inconsistent with international human rights standards, warning that they are driving Anambra State toward social disorder and anarchy.

“The reliance on coercive and punitive measures against civilian populations undermines the rule of law, erodes democratic governance, and risks escalating tensions in an already fragile security environment.

“As a frontline human rights organization, FENRAD is particularly alarmed by the closure of secondary and primary schools, which constitutes a violation of the right to education as guaranteed under national law and international instruments, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. Denying children access to education exposes them to heightened risks of abuse, exploitation, and long-term social exclusion.

“FENRAD further warns that threats of demolition and collective punishment may amount to arbitrary interference with property rights and could fuel resentment, radicalization, and further instability. Experience from comparable contexts demonstrates that force-based responses to politically rooted crises often deepen grievances rather than resolve them.

“FENRAD therefore calls on Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo and other South-East Governors to urgently abandon coercive approaches and adopt inclusive, political, and dialogue-oriented strategies to address the Sit-at-Home crisis. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through genuine engagement with affected communities, civil society organizations, traditional institutions, and other relevant stakeholders.

“FENRAD hereby calls on international human rights bodies, diplomatic missions, development partners, and global civil society organizations to:

“Monitor closely the evolving human rights situation in Anambra State, particularly regarding education, property rights, and civic freedoms;

“Engage constructively with the Anambra State Government to ensure compliance with international and regional human rights obligations;

“Support peacebuilding initiatives and dialogue-based conflict resolution mechanisms; and

“Advocate for the immediate protection of schools, students, and civilian populations from punitive or militarized policy responses.

“FENRAD urges the Anambra State Government to immediately halt all threats of demolition, ensure the safe reopening of schools and Market with adequate safeguards, and initiate transparent, good-faith dialogue aimed at addressing the root causes of the crisis in line with democratic norms and human rights principles.

“FENRAD reaffirms its commitment, as a prominent frontline human rights advocacy organization, to peaceful engagement, democratic governance, and the protection of fundamental human rights, and stands ready to collaborate with national, regional, and international partners to promote peace, accountability, and the rule of law in Anambra State and the wider South-East region of Nigeria.”

Post Views: 275