Three Fire Outbreaks Cause ₦650m Loss In FCT – Fire Service

Three separate fire outbreaks within the Federal Capital Territory have caused an estimated ₦650 million in property losses within a 32-hour period.

The Federal Fire Service confirmed that the incidents occurred in different locations across the FCT, stretching emergency response capacity and raising fresh safety concerns.

Fire service officials said electrical power surges triggered the majority of the outbreaks.

They explained that unstable electricity supply and improper wiring significantly increase fire risks, especially in residential and commercial buildings.

According to the service, the first fire incident broke out at a commercial facility, destroying shops, goods, and equipment worth hundreds of millions of naira.

Firefighters responded swiftly, but intense flames had already spread before containment efforts could take full effect.

The second outbreak occurred hours later at a residential area, where several apartments were damaged.

Residents reportedly struggled to salvage belongings as the fire spread rapidly through connected structures.

The third fire incident happened at another commercial location, compounding losses and further straining emergency resources.

Officials said the cumulative estimated loss from the three incidents stood at about ₦650 million.

The Federal Fire Service stressed that no lives were lost, attributing this to timely evacuations and quick response by emergency teams.

However, they warned that the scale of destruction highlights serious gaps in fire prevention practices.

Fire officials emphasized that electrical faults remain the leading cause of urban fires in Nigeria.

They urged residents, business owners, and property managers to routinely inspect electrical installations.

The service also advised the use of certified electricians and quality electrical materials to reduce risks.

According to the Fire Service, power surges caused by unstable supply often overload wiring systems not designed to handle sudden voltage spikes.

They warned that the increasing reliance on generators, inverters, and alternative power sources further complicates electrical safety.

Fire officials called on regulatory agencies to strengthen enforcement of building and electrical safety standards.

They stressed that compliance with safety codes must move beyond paperwork to actual implementation.

The service also appealed to landlords to install basic fire safety equipment such as extinguishers and smoke detectors.

They noted that many buildings lack even the most basic fire response tools.

Residents were encouraged to report fire outbreaks early, rather than attempting unsafe self-help measures.

The Fire Service said delays in alerting emergency responders often worsen fire damage.

They also advised the public to avoid illegal electrical connections and overloading power outlets.

According to officials, public awareness remains a critical tool in preventing recurring fire disasters.

The Fire Service reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across the FCT.

They pledged to intensify public sensitisation campaigns on fire safety and prevention.

Emergency response units, they said, remain on high alert to handle future incidents.

Authorities urged residents to treat fire safety as a shared responsibility.

They warned that without collective action, economic losses from preventable fires would continue to rise.

The recent incidents, officials said, should serve as a wake-up call for stronger safety culture in the nation’s capital.

Fire prevention, they concluded, remains cheaper and safer than emergency response after destruction occurs.

