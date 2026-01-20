Ex-Apc Spokesman Slams GCON Award To Chagoury

Share this:

(DDM) – Former All Progressives Congress spokesperson, Timi Frank, has sharply criticised the decision to confer the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger on billionaire businessman, Gilbert Chagoury.

Frank described the national honour as controversial and undeserving, arguing that it undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s honours system.

He made the remarks in a strongly worded statement circulated to the media on Monday.

Frank questioned the criteria used by the federal government in selecting Chagoury for one of Nigeria’s highest national honours.

He insisted that national honours should reflect unquestionable service, sacrifice, and transparency in contributions to national development.

According to him, the award raises serious moral and ethical concerns, given what he described as Chagoury’s history of unresolved public allegations.

Frank cited past corruption allegations and international controversies that have trailed Chagoury’s business dealings over the years.

He argued that such allegations, whether proven or not, should have disqualified the businessman from receiving a prestigious national recognition.

The former APC spokesman said the award sends the wrong signal to Nigerians who expect accountability from leaders and institutions.

He warned that honouring individuals with controversial public records weakens public trust in governance.

Frank accused the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of politicising national honours.

He claimed that the honour was more about political loyalty and elite relationships than genuine national service.

According to Frank, the decision reinforces perceptions that Nigeria rewards influence rather than integrity.

He said ordinary Nigerians who have made quiet but impactful contributions rarely receive similar recognition.

Frank stressed that national honours should inspire citizens, not provoke public outrage and debate.

He argued that the controversy surrounding the award has overshadowed the supposed achievements being celebrated.

The former spokesman called on the National Honours Committee to publicly explain the basis for Chagoury’s selection.

He demanded transparency in the process to restore credibility to the honours system.

Frank also urged civil society organisations and anti-corruption groups to speak out against what he described as the normalisation of questionable honours.

He maintained that silence would amount to complicity in eroding national values.

The criticism comes amid mixed reactions across social media and public discourse following the announcement of the award.

While some business leaders and political allies have praised Chagoury’s investments and philanthropy, others have echoed Frank’s concerns.

Supporters of the award argue that Chagoury has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s economy through infrastructure and private sector development.

They insist that his recognition reflects decades of economic engagement and international business partnerships.

However, critics counter that economic success alone should not outweigh concerns about accountability and public perception.

They argue that national honours carry symbolic weight and should reflect shared national values.

Frank reiterated that Nigeria must reset its reward system to prioritise transparency and national interest.

He said future generations would judge leaders by the standards they uphold today.

The former APC spokesman concluded by urging the federal government to review the award.

He warned that failure to address public concerns could deepen cynicism toward state institutions.

The debate over the GCON award continues to dominate political and civic discussions nationwide.

Observers say the controversy highlights long-standing tensions over merit, power, and recognition in Nigeria’s public life.

