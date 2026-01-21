Why Resident Doctors Cannot Be Granted Special Allowances – Federal Government Explains

Share this:

The Federal Government has provided fresh clarification on the lingering dispute with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), insisting that its inability to grant certain demands—particularly special allowances for resident doctors—is rooted in structural regulations and public service policy constraints, not indifference to the welfare of health workers.

This position was reiterated by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, during a recent appearance on an African Independent Television (AIT) programme. His remarks were later conveyed in an official statement issued by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Ministry, Alaba Balogun.

According to Dr. Salako, several of the demands put forward by resident doctors are limited by existing civil service rules and approved schemes of service, which the government cannot unilaterally alter without far-reaching implications across the public sector. He stressed that the ongoing standoff should not be interpreted as government neglect, but rather as a reflection of the need to balance workers’ demands with established regulations and national fiscal realities.

In response to claims circulating in the public space, NARD firmly rejected suggestions that its threat of industrial action was politically motivated or influenced by opposition elements. The association maintained that its agitation is purely centered on welfare, working conditions, and the sustainability of Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Despite the tension, the Minister disclosed that the Federal Government has already taken significant steps to improve the welfare of health workers. Chief among these measures is the approval of an annual N90 billion increase in health sector allowances, a move he described as a clear demonstration of the administration’s concern for healthcare professionals.

This development comes amid renewed strike threats by resident doctors, who had announced plans to withdraw services nationwide from midnight, January 12, 2026, if unresolved issues persisted. In a statement issued after an Emergency National Executive Council (E-NEC) meeting, NARD President Dr. Mohammed Suleiman declared the association’s resolve to embark on an indefinite and comprehensive strike, tagged “No Implementation, No Going Back.”

However, Dr. Salako countered that the government has already addressed a substantial number of the doctors’ demands and is close to resolving the remaining ones. He revealed that negotiations have yielded progress, with NARD’s list of demands reducing from 19 to nine, a development he said reflects ongoing engagement and goodwill on both sides.

The Minister outlined several initiatives undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to prevent recurring strikes and promote industrial peace. He reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to uninterrupted healthcare delivery and constructive dialogue, noting that while the government would prefer to significantly raise health workers’ pay, it must also meet obligations to other critical sectors such as education, security, and national infrastructure within the limits of available revenue.

Dr. Salako further explained that in November 2025, President Bola Tinubu’s administration approved an upward review of professional allowances for health workers, adding nearly N90 billion annually to government expenditure. The revised allowances cover call duty, shift duty, non-clinical duty, and rural posting allowances, and were reached through joint negotiations involving all health worker groups.

He noted that previous negotiations were often fragmented, with doctors, nurses, and other professionals negotiating separately, resulting in conflicting agreements on pay parity and frequent industrial actions. To correct this, the Ministry adopted a collective bargaining framework, ensuring that all health worker groups negotiate together to promote fairness and stability.

On the contentious issue of specialist allowances for resident doctors, Dr. Salako clarified that resident doctors are specialists-in-training, and that existing regulations reserve such allowances strictly for consultants. He added that the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission has advised against extending the allowance to residents, warning that doing so could open the door to similar claims from other health workers undergoing specialist training.

Addressing concerns over certification, the Minister dismissed claims of government inaction, explaining that the National Postgraduate Medical College does not issue certificates after Part I examinations, a policy beyond the Ministry’s authority to change.

He also spoke on the controversial disengagement of five resident doctors in Lokoja, clarifying that their cases stemmed from established civil service disciplinary procedures. According to him, a Ministerial review committee has recommended the reinstatement of two doctors, reprimand for two others, and a fresh disciplinary hearing for one, all in line with due process.

While acknowledging public frustration over frequent strikes in the health sector, Dr. Salako observed that such disputes are not unique to Nigeria, citing similar challenges in countries like the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.

He assured Nigerians that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and other stakeholders, remains committed to sustained dialogue aimed at stabilising the health sector, ensuring industrial harmony, and preventing future disruptions to healthcare services nationwide.

