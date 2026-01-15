2027: Kwankwaso Sets Conditions to Join APC

Share this:

The national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said he has not ruled out joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) but insisted that any decision to defect must be guided by clear and concrete assurances.

Speaking while addressing supporters from Rano and Dawakin Tofa local government areas during a loyalty visit to his residence in Kano, the former governor stressed that he would not make a political move without clarity on the future of Kano State and the welfare of his supporters.

“I didn’t say I won’t join the APC, but we must first be clearly assured of the future of the Kano State government before we join,” Kwankwaso said. He questioned what would become of NNPP lawmakers and other loyalists if he were to defect, noting that such issues must be resolved before any agreement is reached.

Kwankwaso said he was unwilling to enter the ruling party without a clear understanding of his role, the direction of the political alliance, and how its policies would serve the interests of ordinary people. “I will not go to the APC blindly,” he said.

Recalling past political alignments, Kwankwaso said his political camp played a significant role in the formation of the Muhammadu Buhari-led government but was later marginalised, an experience he described as a lesson that now informs his cautious approach.

He emphasised that any potential defection must be based on firm and preferably written assurances that his supporters and the political structures of the Kwankwasiyya movement would be protected and treated fairly.

According to him, no concrete guarantees have so far been offered to safeguard the interests of his followers or ensure their inclusion within any new political arrangement.

“Without written assurances, abandoning the NNPP would be premature and risky,” Kwankwaso said, underscoring that his priority remains the protection of his supporters and the political future of Kano State.

Post Views: 209