Air Peace, Emirates Seal Interline Deal for Single-Ticket London, Global Connections

Share this:

Nigerian carrier Air Peace and Dubai-based Emirates have entered into a bilateral interline agreement that allows passengers to travel on both airlines under a single ticket, expanding seamless connectivity between Nigeria, West and Central Africa, the United Arab Emirates and London.

Both airlines announced the agreement on Monday, outlining routes and destinations covered under the partnership.

The deal enables coordinated flight schedules and through-checked baggage on select routes, removing the need for passengers to collect and recheck luggage during connections.

Under the arrangement, Emirates passengers can now connect beyond the 13 Nigerian cities already served by Air Peace to regional destinations including Banjul in The Gambia and Dakar in Senegal via Abidjan, as well as Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia via Accra.

Conversely, Air Peace passengers will gain access to Emirates’ global network through its Dubai hub, with onward connections to international destinations such as London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted.

In a joint statement, the airlines said the agreement builds on their existing partnership and is designed to improve air connectivity between Africa, the UAE and Europe.

“The agreement offers passengers of both airlines frictionless, single-ticket travel with through-checked baggage on select routes, resulting in greater comfort and convenience,” the statement said.

Explaining how the interline arrangement works, the airlines noted that travellers can book combined itineraries across both carriers under one ticket, with baggage checked through to the final destination on qualifying routes.

Tickets can be booked via emirates.com, flyairpeace.com, or through accredited travel agents.

Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, said the partnership strengthens the airline’s presence across Africa while supporting Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.

Air Peace’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nowel Ngala, said the deal aligns with the airline’s objective of improving Africa’s access to global markets by linking its regional network with Emirates’ international routes.

The agreement comes just over a year after Emirates resumed flights to Nigeria following a two-year suspension linked to challenges in repatriating revenue amid foreign exchange constraints.

Flights were restored on October 1, 2024, following diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.

Industry analysts note that the partnership also builds on Air Peace’s growing international footprint.

The airline launched its Lagos–London route in March 2024, later expanding domestic connections to feed the service from multiple Nigerian cities.

With the new interline agreement, Emirates passengers can now access Air Peace’s Nigerian network via Lagos, including Abuja, Asaba, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Warri and Uyo, further strengthening regional and international travel options.

Post Views: 107