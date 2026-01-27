IPOB-PW hails MASSOB for embracing political participation

Share this:

The Political Wing of the Indigenous People Of (IPOB-PW), has commended Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) for listening to the voice of reason championed by IPOB-PW.

Recall that MASSOB over the weekend announced its intention to deepen political participation as part of what it termed Biafra’s political emancipation, stressing that it possesses a strong grassroots base capable of influencing political formations.

“We shall engage in political participation as Biafra political emancipation determines our political involvements and participation. We have the grassroots base and block political formations,” MASSOB said in a statement.

IPOB-PW in a statement made available to Diaspora Digital Media said it’s a thing of pride for the group as MASSOB has finally embraced the message of political participation as a way of addressing Igbo marginalisation which it has been championing.

“This shows that our work is yielding results. IPOB-Political Wing will get the job done for the sake of our children and generations to come”, the statement partly reads.

The group further noted that it will not relent in consulting, dialoguing, and convincing all pro-Biafra groups to follow the path of political participation.

“IPOB-PW will not relent in consulting, dialoguing, and convincing all pro-Biafra groups to toe the path of political participation. We will continue to negotiate and aid every effort towards taking back our land politically. Independence starts and ends with politics.

“For decades, we have allowed politicians controlled by Abuja to decide our fate and frustrate efforts towards restoring Ala-Igbo and charting a new course for our people.

“The creation of an independent state will eventually start and end on the round table of politics. No one can stay outside politics, and believing change will occur.

“IPOB-PW will also sustain this fruitful dialogue and consultation with IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu, BIM-MASSOB, and other pro-Biafra groups. We will ensure that this political wing’s mission is achieved.

“MASSOB making the official announcement of embracing political participation is a significant step towards the mission of restoring Biafra.

“Let it be clear to all doubters that MASSOB is the father of present Biafra agitation, and because the father has taken this bold step, others will follow suit”, the statement added.

