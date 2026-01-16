BBNaija Still Owes Me ₦100 Million’ — Phyna Reveals

Share this:

BBNaija Season 7 winner, Phyna, has once again stirred conversations online after opening up about her experience since emerging victorious from the reality TV show. In a candid revelation, the outspoken reality star disclosed that despite being announced as the winner of the ₦100 million grand prize, she is yet to receive the full reward promised by the organizers of the show.

Speaking honestly about her journey, Phyna revealed that when she first came into the limelight after winning Big Brother Naija, many people doubted the authenticity of her win. According to her, there was widespread disbelief, with some Nigerians questioning whether she truly emerged as the rightful winner or if the prize money was even real.

Phyna explained that beyond the public skepticism, the situation became even more emotionally draining when months passed and the much-talked-about ₦100 million prize remained unpaid. She clarified that while the prize was announced publicly and celebrated nationwide, the reality behind the scenes has been far from what many people assume.

The reality star noted that the misconception many fans have is believing the prize money is handed over immediately and entirely in cash. She stressed that the winnings are often structured in different forms, including endorsements, sponsored items, and staggered payments. However, she maintained that regardless of the structure, the delay has been frustrating and disappointing.

Phyna also spoke about the pressure that comes with fame, explaining that many people assume her life changed overnight simply because she won the show. From the outside, it appears glamorous, but according to her, the reality is much more complex. Expectations from family, friends, and the public increased instantly, while the financial reality she was dealing with did not match those expectations.

She further shared that the online criticism and disbelief affected her mentally, especially as she tried to build her brand and establish herself in the entertainment industry. Being constantly questioned about her win and finances forced her to develop a thicker skin and focus on personal growth rather than public opinion.

Despite the challenges, Phyna emphasized that she remains grateful for the BBNaija platform, as it gave her visibility, opportunities, and a voice. She acknowledged that the show opened doors for her in the entertainment space, even if the journey after winning has not been as smooth as many people imagine.

In conclusion, Phyna made it clear that her decision to speak out was not driven by bitterness, but by a desire to set the record straight. She hopes her honesty will help fans understand the realities behind reality TV fame and the importance of patience, resilience, and self-belief when navigating life after the spotlight fades.

