BREAKING: Army finally admits there was coup plot against Tinubu

Kalu Idika
Kalu Idika
BREAKING NEWS
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that a group of military officers were involved in a coup plot aimed at overthrowing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, months after the federal government initially debunked reports linking the incident to national security concerns.

Recall that speculation about an attempted coup first surfaced in October 2025 after the federal government suddenly cancelled the parade planned for Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration on October 1.

However, in a statement issued on Monday, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Samaila Uba, confirmed that investigations had uncovered evidence implicating some personnel in a plot to overthrow the government.

Uba said those with cases to answer would be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.

He said: “The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

“The findings have identified a number of the officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations.”

He further explained that the military made this development public was to ensures accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.

According to him, the Armed Forces remain resolute in maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority.

Uba added: “The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks”.

