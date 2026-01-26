News

Tinubu likely to approve creation of one additional state for S’east — Report

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
President Bola Tinubu is likely to approve the creation of Anioma State as the sixth state in the South-East, addressing the region’s marginalization and imbalance.

The state would comprise nine local government areas in Delta North, with Asaba as its capital.

This medium understand that consultations have reached an advanced stage among various interests, especially among those opposed to the proposed state being listed among states in the South East.

Though, this is coming amid renewed calls by Senator Ned Nwoko for sustained and unified support from Ndigbo for the creation of Anioma State as the sixth state of the South-East.

Recall that there has been strong opposition from some groups within Delta State against the creation of Anioma State as part of the South-East.

The groups have instead argued that the proposed state should be carved out within the South-South geopolitical zone, a move that would increase the number of states in that region to seven.

The South-East currently has only five states, making it the zone with the least number of states in the federation.

According to presidential source, only Anioma State is being seriously considered for creation and that it would emerge as the sixth state in the South-East.

The decision, the source said, is aimed at putting to rest the long-standing concerns over imbalance and perceived marginalisation.

“Anioma State would be created to compensate the South-East region and Ndigbo in general,” one of the sources said.

“Mr President is fully aware of the arguments for and against the creation of the state, but he considers Anioma the most viable among the various requests for state creation.

“He is also keen on achieving geopolitical balance, equity, fair representation, and justice, particularly to assuage the feelings of marginalisation expressed by Ndigbo, whose region currently has the fewest states.”

Senator Ned Nwoko, a key proponent, said over 90 senators support the creation, and President Tinubu has pledged his backing.

Nwoko believes this is a historic opportunity for the Igbo people to reunite with their kin across the Niger.

