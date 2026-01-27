Calvin Bassey’s Estranged Father Begs the Super Eagles Star For Reconciliation After 18 Years

Share this:

Nearly two decades after a painful family separation that severed contact between a father and his children, the estranged father of Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has come forward with an emotional appeal for forgiveness, reconciliation and healing, reopening a deeply personal chapter that has remained closed for 18 long years. In an interview that has since gone viral across social media platforms and sparked widespread public debate, Mr. Ughelumba, the footballer’s biological father, spoke with visible emotion about the circumstances that led to the breakdown of his family, the years of silence that followed, and his persistent but largely unsuccessful attempts to reconnect with his sons. DDM NEWS reports that the interview has triggered renewed conversations around family estrangement, parental alienation, and the human cost of broken marriages, even in the lives of globally celebrated figures.

Mr. Ughelumba, who hails from Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, recounted how his family’s journey began abroad, far from Nigeria. According to him, his first three sons—Elvis, Mathew and Calvin Ughelumba—were born in Italy, while his youngest son, Michael, was born in Ireland. The family later relocated to London in pursuit of better opportunities, but what began as a hopeful migration gradually unraveled under the strain of marital disagreements. Ughelumba insisted that the issues between him and his then-wife were not extraordinary, describing them as normal husband-and-wife conflicts that many couples experience. However, he said the situation took a drastic turn while he was away at work, claiming that his wife left suddenly with the children without prior notice.

In his words, that moment marked the beginning of nearly two decades of emotional exile. Communication between him and his children, he said, was completely cut off for years, leaving him to grapple with unanswered questions, heartbreak, and a lingering sense of loss. It was not until 2017 that he allegedly heard from his estranged wife again, when she contacted him over the need to obtain Nigerian passports for the children. Ughelumba said he responded immediately, providing all required documents and even paying for flight tickets so the children could visit him. He stressed that during that brief reunion, he deliberately avoided speaking ill of their mother, believing that shielding the children from parental conflict was the right thing to do.

According to Ughelumba, that fragile reconnection was short-lived. He claimed that communication was abruptly cut off again shortly after Calvin began to secure professional football opportunities, a development that would eventually propel him to international fame. From that point onward, Ughelumba said his efforts to reconnect intensified, especially from 2020 onward, as he sought to rebuild a relationship not as a footballer’s father, but simply as a parent yearning to see his child.

One of the most emotional moments he described occurred during the COVID-19 lockdown when he travelled from London to Leicester in an attempt to see Calvin, who was then with Leicester City. Ughelumba insisted that his motivation had nothing to do with football, money or fame. “I wasn’t going there because he was a footballer,” he said. “I just wanted to see my son.” He recalled that officials at Leicester City assisted in reaching Calvin, using his childhood nickname, “Biggy,” which prompted an initial warm response. For a brief moment, it seemed as though the long years of silence might finally be broken.

However, Ughelumba said the encounter ended painfully. According to him, after Calvin contacted his mother, his demeanor reportedly changed. Ughelumba claimed that his son told him to say whatever he had to say and leave, making it clear that he did not wish to continue the interaction. That moment, he said, was devastating, reinforcing the emotional distance that had grown over the years.

Still, Ughelumba did not give up. He revealed that he travelled from Italy to Côte d’Ivoire during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in another attempt to reconnect, and later moved to Abuja in pursuit of reconciliation, but all efforts proved futile. DDM NEWS understands that these repeated attempts underscore the depth of his desire to heal old wounds, even as public sympathy remains divided over the narrative.

Calvin Bassey’s football journey has been nothing short of remarkable. He began his professional career at Leicester City before moving to Rangers FC in 2020, where he became a key figure, making over 60 appearances and winning both the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup. In 2022, he completed a record €23 million transfer to Ajax, before returning to the English Premier League in 2023 with a €22 million move to Fulham. On the international stage, the 26-year-old defender made his Super Eagles debut in 2022 and has since featured prominently at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, establishing himself as a mainstay in Nigeria’s national team.

Earlier in his career, Bassey was registered under his father’s surname, Ughelumba, but later adopted Bassey, his mother’s name. The footballer has consistently and publicly credited his mother for raising him and his siblings, acknowledging her sacrifices and resilience. In a widely quoted statement, Bassey once said that from the age of six, it had been just his mother and the boys, adding that placing her name on his jersey was his way of expressing gratitude for her unwavering support.

In his emotional appeal, Ughelumba maintained that he harbours no resentment toward his children and is not seeking public sympathy or material gain. Instead, he pleaded for forgiveness and peace, saying he has endured years of silent suffering while praying for reconciliation. “I have no problem with my children,” he said. “Even if I am a devil, I cannot be a devil where my children are. I have been dying in silence, but I am still praying for peace.”

As of the time of filing this DDM NEWS report, Calvin Bassey has not publicly responded to his father’s renewed appeal. The silence has left many questions unanswered, while the story continues to stir emotions and debate about family, forgiveness, and the unseen personal struggles that can exist behind public success.

