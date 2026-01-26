China Probes Senior Officer Over Alleged Nuclear Leaks, Bribery

Share this:

Chinese authorities have opened an investigation into General Zhang Youxia, one of the country’s most senior military officials, over allegations of leaking sensitive nuclear weapons information to the United States and accepting bribes, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

According to reports, Zhang is accused of sharing details related to China’s nuclear weapons programme with U.S. officials.

He is also under investigation for allegedly receiving payments in exchange for facilitating promotions within the People’s Liberation Army.

Sources familiar with a high-level internal military briefing disclosed that Zhang is suspected of taking bribes to influence key appointments, including the promotion of Li Shangfu as China’s defence minister.

Li was removed from office in 2023 following a separate corruption investigation.

The briefing, reportedly attended by top-ranking military officers, took place on Saturday, shortly before China’s Ministry of National Defense announced the probe.

Zhang has long been considered a close ally of President Xi Jinping and a central figure within China’s military leadership.

Analysts say the investigation marks a significant development within the ruling establishment, given Zhang’s standing in President Xi’s inner circle.

Chinese authorities have not yet publicly commented on the specific allegations contained in the report.

