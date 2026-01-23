Drama Alert: Peller Calls Out OGB for Lying About Helping Him Meet iShowSpeed

Share this:

Nigerian content creator Peller has opened up about a recent controversy involving social media commentator OGB Recent and American streamer iShowSpeed, revealing what he describes as a betrayal. According to Peller, OGB lied about helping him reach out to iShowSpeed, claiming he was acting on Peller’s behalf.

Peller explained that instead of assisting him, OGB only used him to get the location of iShowSpeed’s hotel, which Peller admitted he foolishly provided. “I was stupid enough to give it to him,” Peller confessed, emphasizing that OGB was desperate to meet the streamer and didn’t even attempt to contact iShowSpeed’s management on his behalf.

The revelation has sparked intense discussions across social media platforms, with fans debating OGB’s intentions and Peller’s role in the drama. Many users sympathized with Peller, noting that being used in such a manner is unfortunately common in the entertainment and influencer space, where opportunism can overshadow genuine assistance.

Others criticized the public airing of the issue, arguing that some matters should be resolved privately rather than broadcast online. However, Peller’s candid confession has also been praised for its honesty, highlighting the challenges that arise when trying to connect with international celebrities and navigate online personalities with hidden agendas.

This disclosure adds another layer to the ongoing narrative between Peller, OGB, and iShowSpeed, who has remained largely silent on the matter. Fans are now eagerly awaiting any response from OGB, while speculating about what this might mean for Peller’s future interactions with the popular streamer.

The incident underscores the risks influencers face in the social media and entertainment ecosystem, where trust, loyalty, and intentions are often tested, and where personal interactions can quickly become public drama.

