Family Raises Alarm as Opral Benson, Iya Oge of Lagos, Is Declared Missing

Concern and anxiety have gripped family members, associates, and the wider Lagos social and cultural community following the declaration that Mrs. Opral Benson, the revered Iya Oge of Lagos, has been missing for more than 48 hours. DDM NEWS reports that the family officially raised the alarm on Sunday after all efforts to locate the respected entrepreneur and traditional title holder proved unsuccessful.

According to a notice issued by the family, Mrs. Benson was last seen on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and has not returned home since then. Since her disappearance, her whereabouts have remained unknown, prompting urgent appeals to the public and security agencies for assistance in locating her. The family described the situation as highly time-sensitive, stressing that every moment counts as efforts to trace her continue.

In the statement made available to DDM NEWS, the family confirmed that all usual means of reaching Mrs. Benson had failed, raising fears about her safety and well-being. “The family reports that Mama Opral Benson has been missing since Tuesday, January 13, 2026. She has not returned home and her current whereabouts are unknown,” the notice stated. The message further appealed to anyone with even the smallest piece of information to come forward immediately.

The family urged members of the public who may have seen Mrs. Benson or have any information that could aid the search to contact them directly via 08037039214 or report to the nearest police station. They also appealed for the notice to be shared widely across social media platforms and community networks to increase the chances of locating her quickly.

Mrs. Opral Benson is not just a private individual but a well-known figure whose influence spans business, education, fashion, diplomacy, and Lagos social life. Born on February 7, 1935, she is an American-Liberian and Nigerian entrepreneur and socialite who has lived an eventful and impactful life marked by service, leadership, and cultural engagement. Her disappearance has therefore sparked widespread concern far beyond her immediate family, resonating across professional, traditional, and diplomatic circles.

DDM NEWS gathered that Mrs. Benson holds the traditional chieftaincy title of Iya Oge of Lagos, a highly respected cultural position associated with the promotion of fashion, elegance, and the preservation of indigenous Lagos identity. The title places her among custodians of Yoruba cultural heritage in Lagos, making her absence particularly alarming to those who value the city’s traditions and history.

She was married to the late Chief T.O.S. Benson, a prominent Nigerian politician, lawyer, and nationalist, from 1962 until his death. Their union positioned her at the heart of Nigeria’s elite political and social class for decades, during which she built a reputation for grace, intelligence, and active engagement in national development.

Professionally, Mrs. Benson’s career has been both diverse and distinguished. She previously served as a university administrator, contributing to academic development and institutional management at a time when higher education in Nigeria was undergoing rapid growth. Her passion for creativity and self-development later found expression in the fashion and beauty industry, where she currently manages a fashion and beauty school in Lagos, mentoring younger generations and promoting skills acquisition.

In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, Mrs. Benson also had a notable corporate career. She once served as a director at Johnson’s Products Nigeria, the local affiliate of the multinational Johnson & Johnson brand. In that role, she was involved in corporate governance and strategic decision-making, at a time when few women occupied such positions in Nigeria’s corporate sector.

Her influence extended beyond business and culture into diplomacy. In 2012, she was appointed the Honorary Consul of Liberia in Lagos, a role that further underscored her standing and credibility both locally and internationally. As honorary consul, she was involved in fostering bilateral relations, assisting Liberian nationals, and strengthening ties between Liberia and Nigeria.

Given her age, background, and prominence, the circumstances surrounding Mrs. Benson’s disappearance have raised serious concerns among observers. DDM NEWS understands that family members are working closely with relevant authorities while also relying on public cooperation to widen the search. Although no official details have been released regarding possible causes or circumstances of her disappearance, the family has emphasised that time is critical and that public vigilance could make a decisive difference.

As news of her disappearance spread, messages of concern, prayers, and solidarity began to pour in from friends, cultural leaders, members of the business community, and ordinary Lagos residents who recognise her contributions to society. Many have taken to social media to share the missing-person notice, echoing the family’s plea for collective action.

DDM NEWS reports that the family has reiterated its call for calm while urging the public to remain alert and proactive. They stressed that even information that may seem insignificant could be vital in piecing together her movements and locating her safely.

As the search continues, the disappearance of Opral Benson has cast a somber mood over Lagos’ cultural and social landscape. For many, she represents not only elegance and tradition but also decades of service across multiple sectors. Her absence is deeply felt, and hopes remain high that with intensified efforts, cooperation from the public, and swift action by security agencies, she will be found and reunited with her loved ones.

DDM NEWS will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as more information becomes available. Anyone with relevant information is once again urged to contact the family or the nearest police station without delay.

