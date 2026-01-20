Police Officer Shoots Colleague Dead in Rivers

Share this:

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested an inspector, Victor Okus, over the alleged fatal shooting of a fellow police officer, Insp. Ibrahim Sani, in Port Harcourt.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Monday, January 19, 2026.

She said Okus, who is attached to the 17 Police Mobile Force (PMF) and was on special duty at Intels Logistics Company in Onne, is currently in police custody.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on January 18 at about 1:20 p.m. at the Next Cash and Carry Supermarket in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko explained that the deceased officer and another colleague, both attached to the 14 PMF in Yola, were on joint guard duty with military personnel at the time of the incident.

Preliminary investigations, she said, revealed that Okus allegedly opened fire on his colleagues, resulting in gunshot injuries to their head and neck regions.

“The injured officers were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, but Insp. Ibrahim Sani later died from the injuries he sustained,” the police spokesperson said.

She added that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Military Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while the second officer who sustained multiple gunshot wounds is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Iringe-Koko stated that the suspect would undergo an orderly room trial to determine the motive behind the shooting and would subsequently be charged to court if found culpable.

The statement also quoted the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, as ordering a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident to establish the full circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Adepoju reportedly cautioned officers handling firearms to exercise maximum responsibility and professionalism, stressing the need to prioritise the safety of colleagues and members of the public while on duty.

He further emphasised that discipline must be upheld at all times to prevent avoidable tragedies within the force.

Post Views: 33