Fire Guts Building In Computer Village, Ikeja – Massive Losses Recorded

(DDM) – A massive fire broke out in Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, completely gutting a commercial building.

The inferno destroyed millions of naira worth of computers, accessories, and other electronic gadgets.

Eyewitnesses said the blaze started in the early hours of the morning and quickly spread through the multi-storey structure.

Shop owners rushed to salvage goods, but thick smoke and intense flames made it nearly impossible to rescue most items.

The Lagos State Fire Service responded promptly, dispatching multiple fire trucks to the scene.

Firefighters battled the inferno for several hours before bringing it under control.

Officials confirmed that no casualties were reported, thanks to timely evacuation of workers and early warning from residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though preliminary reports suggest an electrical fault may have triggered the blaze.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) collaborated with the fire service to secure the area and prevent further spread.

Authorities warned residents and traders in Computer Village to exercise caution with electrical installations and power connections.

Many shop owners expressed frustration, noting that previous warnings about unsafe wiring and lack of fire prevention measures had gone unheeded.

The fire has raised concerns over the safety standards of commercial buildings in the bustling electronics hub.

Traders called on the government to enforce fire safety regulations and provide better infrastructure to prevent future disasters.

Insurance companies also urged business owners to ensure their assets are covered, highlighting the financial vulnerability exposed by the incident.

The Lagos State Fire Service reiterated that proactive fire prevention is far more effective than emergency response after destruction.

Authorities promised to conduct fire safety awareness campaigns for traders and businesses in high-risk areas.

Investigators are gathering evidence to determine the precise cause and to hold responsible parties accountable.

The incident in Computer Village is the latest in a series of urban fires affecting commercial hubs across Lagos.

Officials said lessons must be learned to prevent further economic losses and disruption to commerce.

Emergency response teams remain on high alert across the state, prepared to act quickly in similar situations.

Residents and business owners have been urged to prioritize fire safety protocols, including installing fire extinguishers and smoke detectors.

The Computer Village fire highlights the urgent need for improved electrical safety, enforcement of building codes, and public awareness.

Authorities assured traders that rebuilding support and safety measures would be addressed to restore confidence in the commercial district.

The Lagos State Fire Service concluded that fire prevention, planning, and vigilance remain the most reliable tools to protect lives and property.

The affected commercial building now lies in ruins, serving as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of urban fires in busy trade centres.

The economic impact is expected to ripple through the local electronics market, with traders facing significant losses and disrupted supply chains.

Officials continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with stakeholders to prevent a repeat of such catastrophic events.

The Computer Village fire underscores the importance of safety-first policies in Nigeria’s commercial hotspots.

