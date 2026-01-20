VIDEO: DSS Arrests Malami Days After Court Grants Bail

Share this:

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Abuja.

Malami was reportedly arrested on Monday, January 19, at the frontage of the Kuje Correctional Centre shortly after leaving the facility.

A video sighted by Diaspora Digital Media shows the former justice minister being escorted into a vehicle believed to belong to the DSS.

In the footage, Malami is seen questioning the operatives and requesting to see their identification cards before entering the vehicle.

“Who is the oga among you? Can I see your ID card?” he was heard asking.

As of the time of filing this report, the DSS has not issued any official statement confirming the arrest.

It could be recalled that Malami, alongside his wife and son, was recently granted bail in the sum of N500 million each by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The bail conditions were said to be strict.

The former AGF and his family members are currently being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 16-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and related offences.

Their arraignment follows ongoing investigations into assets and financial transactions linked to Malami during and after his tenure as attorney-general.

