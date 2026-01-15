” From Benin City to London: How Rema Secured a Spot at the 2026 MOBO Awards”

Share this:

Nigerian global superstar Rema has once again put African music on the world stage after securing a nomination for Best African Music Act at the 2026 MOBO Awards. The recognition further cements his position as one of the most influential African artists of his generation.

Rema’s nomination comes on the back of an impressive run that has seen him dominate charts, headline international festivals, and push Afrobeats into new global territories. Known for his unique sound a fusion of Afrobeats, pop, trap, and alternative influences the singer has consistently delivered music that resonates with audiences far beyond Africa.

Over the past year, Rema’s work has enjoyed massive international attention, with sold-out shows across Europe and North America, high-profile collaborations, and songs that continue to perform strongly on global streaming platforms. His ability to blend African rhythms with global appeal has made him a standout figure in the ongoing Afrobeats wave.

The MOBO Awards, which celebrate music of Black origin, have long been a significant platform for African artists seeking international recognition. Rema’s nomination places him alongside some of the continent’s finest talents, highlighting Nigeria’s continued dominance in the global African music conversation.

Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the nomination, praising Rema’s consistency, growth, and fearless creativity. Many see the recognition as well-deserved, pointing to his impact on youth culture and his role in shaping the sound of modern Afrobeats.

As the 2026 MOBO Awards approach, all eyes will be on Rema to see if he converts the nomination into another major international win a moment that would further solidify his legacy as one of Africa’s biggest music exports.

