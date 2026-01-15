News

Nigeria’s porous borders fuelling insecurity — Christopher Musa

Kalu Idika
Kalu Idika
General Christopher Musa, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff
Nigeria’s Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, has highlighted the country’s porous borders as a major contributor to its insecurity crisis.

He stated that terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers exploit these borders to operate freely across the country.

Musa speaking during an interview with BBC, said the federal government is exploring measures, including border walls and advanced technology, to prevent illegal crossings that allow terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers to operate across Nigeria.

Musa emphasized that while building a physical wall along Nigeria’s over 4,000km land borders might not be feasible, technology can help track movements and trigger alarms when people cross illegally.

He cited examples of other countries with longer borders that have successfully implemented similar measures.

The minister also stressed the importance of community engagement, stating that residents near borders must understand their role in stopping terrorists.

“We need to create awareness and communicate with communities so they do not support terrorists in any way,” he said.

Musa’s remarks come amid recent mass abductions in Niger, Kebbi, and Kwara states.

He also rejected claims that the government pays ransom to bandits, saying many kidnappers abandon captives when cornered by the military

