Fubara Impeachment: Rivers Assembly Fails to Resume Plenary

The Rivers State House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Martin Amaewhule, did not resume plenary on Thursday, January 15, 2026, as earlier scheduled, one week after adjourning its previous sitting.

Diaspora Digital Media reported that the House had, during its first plenary session of the year held last Thursday, initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The lawmakers cited alleged gross misconduct, including the demolition of the state assembly complex and the approval of expenditures without legislative authorisation, among other accusations. The sitting was subsequently adjourned to January 15.

However, as of midday on Thursday, there were no indications that the Assembly would reconvene.

A visit to the conference hall of the Assembly’s legislative quarters along Aba Road, where plenary sessions are currently held, showed no visible activity suggesting that lawmakers were preparing to sit.

No official explanation has been issued for the failure to resume, and the Assembly has yet to announce a new date for plenary.

Attempts to obtain clarification from the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Petitions and Complaints, Eneme George, were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to him had not been returned at the time of filing this report

