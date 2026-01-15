News

BREAKING: Court throws out FG’s criminal charges against Natasha

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
Court orders recall of Senator Natasha
Abuja High Court has struck out charges against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan after Federal Government withdrawal.

The case, sparked by comments she allegedly made during a TV interview, had ignited debates on free speech and political accountability.

Court fillings showed that the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation lodged a Notice of Discontinuance, prompting the court to formally strike out the criminal defamation and related charges that had been earlier preferred against the senator.

The Notice of Discontinuance, dated December 12, 2025, brought proceedings in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 to an end.

Presiding over the matter on Thursday, Justice C. N. Oji acknowledged the notice and accordingly struck out the case.

While ruling on n the case, the judge noted that the development underscored the need for restraint in the exercise of prosecutorial powers.

“The court hopes that this decision will pave the way for restraint, healing, and respect for the rule of law in our democratic process,” he said.

Meanwhile, counsel to the Federal Government confirmed the withdrawal of the charges in open court.

“On behalf of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, we have filed a notice of discontinuance in line with the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act. This decision is taken in the overall interest of justice and public confidence in the legal system,” he said.

Reacting after the court session, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan described the outcome as a vindication of her position.

“Today’s outcome affirms my belief in the rule of law. I remain committed to serving my constituents and defending the democratic rights of all Nigerians,” she said, while thanking her legal team and supporters for their steadfast backing throughout the proceedings.

