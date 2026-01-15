News

Anambra warns churches against noise pollution

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State
Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State
Share this:

The Anambra Government is concerned about noise pollution from church activities disrupting school hours in Onitsha.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, addressed a petition from a private school complaining about excessive noise from Divine Dominion Prophetic Ministry, located opposite the school.

The church’s Tuesday services, running from 10am to 4pm, were allegedly distracting students and teachers.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

The commissioner warned that noise pollution is an offence under Nigerian law and directed the church to reschedule weekday activities to start from 4pm.

READ ALSO:  Anambra: Apprentice impregnates 10 girls in 5 months including his master's daughter

Failure to comply may involve the Ministry of Environment and legal consequences.

She emphasized that external exams like WAEC, NECO, and JAMB take precedence over church activities on Saturdays.

While responding, the Assistant Pastor of the church, Mr Emmanuel Ukpabi, promised that the church would work harmoniously with the school to ensure mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 217
Share this:
Previous article
2 killed as police, gunmen exchange fire in Anambra
Next article
BREAKING: Court throws out FG’s criminal charges against Natasha
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks