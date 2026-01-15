Anambra warns churches against noise pollution

Share this:

The Anambra Government is concerned about noise pollution from church activities disrupting school hours in Onitsha.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, addressed a petition from a private school complaining about excessive noise from Divine Dominion Prophetic Ministry, located opposite the school.

The church’s Tuesday services, running from 10am to 4pm, were allegedly distracting students and teachers.

The commissioner warned that noise pollution is an offence under Nigerian law and directed the church to reschedule weekday activities to start from 4pm.

Failure to comply may involve the Ministry of Environment and legal consequences.

She emphasized that external exams like WAEC, NECO, and JAMB take precedence over church activities on Saturdays.

While responding, the Assistant Pastor of the church, Mr Emmanuel Ukpabi, promised that the church would work harmoniously with the school to ensure mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

