2 killed as police, gunmen exchange fire in Anambra

Two suspected armed robbers and cultists were killed in a shootout with police at Enugwu Agidi junction, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police, acting on a tip-off, had laid an ambush for a 5-man group of armed hoodlums suspected to be linked to a proscribed secessionist group.

Three others escaped with gunshot injuries during the two-hour gun battle.

Items recovered include, one T.06 rifle, two pump-action guns, 24 rounds of T.06 ammunition, 15 live cartridges, assorted criminal charms, one cult red beret and one black Toyota Highlander vehicle.

According to police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, one of the suspects confessed that the gang was involved in an unsuccessful attack on the convoy of former Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and was also part of a Vikings confraternity squad seeking revenge for a member’s death.

The Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, has commended the operatives and advised hospitals to report anyone with gunshot wounds.

