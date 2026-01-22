EntertainmentNews

Full List of Nominees for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, celebrating the most outstanding achievements in film over the past year. The 2026 Oscars showcase a diverse mix of bold storytelling, acclaimed performances and technical excellence across genres.

Below is the complete list of nominees in major and technical categories.

Best Picture

  • Bugonia

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • The Secret Agent

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Achievement in Directing

  • Chloé Zhao

  • Josh Safdie

  • Paul Thomas Anderson

  • Joachim Trier

  • Ryan Coogler

Actor in a Leading Role

  • Timothée Chalamet

  • Leonardo DiCaprio

  • Ethan Hawke

  • Michael B. Jordan

  • Wagner Moura

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Jessie Buckley

  • Rose Byrne

  • Kate Hudson

  • Renate Reinsve

  • Emma Stone

Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Elle Fanning

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

  • Amy Madigan

  • Wunmi Mosaku

  • Teyana Taylor

Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Benicio Del Toro

  • Jacob Elordi

  • Delroy Lindo

  • Sean Penn

  • Stellan Skarsgård

Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Train Dreams

Casting

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sinners

  • The Secret Agent

Animated Feature

  • Arco

  • Elio

  • KPop Demon Hunters

  • Little Amélie

  • Zootopia 2

Production Design

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Cinematography

  • Frankenstein

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Train Dreams

Costume Design

  • Avatar

  • Hamnet

  • Frankenstein

  • Sinners

  • Marty Supreme

Film Editing

  • F1

  • Marty Supreme

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Sentimental Value

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Kokuho

  • Frankenstein

  • Sinners

  • Smashing Machine

  • The Ugly Stepsister

Sound

  • F1

  • Frankenstein

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

  • Sirat

Visual Effects

  • Avatar

  • F1

  • Jurassic World Rebirth

  • Lost Bus

  • Sinners

Original Score

  • Bugonia

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Sinners

Original Song

  • Dear Me

  • Golden

  • I Lie to You

  • Sweet Dreams of Joy

  • Train Dreams

Documentary Feature

  • The Alabama Solution

  • Come See Me in the Good Light

  • Mr. Nobody Against Putin

  • Perfect Neighbor

International Feature

  • The Secret Agent

  • It Was Just an Accident

  • Sentimental Value

  • Sirat

  • The Voice of Hind Rajab

The winners will be revealed at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in March 2026.

