Full List of Nominees for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, celebrating the most outstanding achievements in film over the past year. The 2026 Oscars showcase a diverse mix of bold storytelling, acclaimed performances and technical excellence across genres.

Below is the complete list of nominees in major and technical categories.

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Achievement in Directing

Chloé Zhao

Josh Safdie

Paul Thomas Anderson

Joachim Trier

Ryan Coogler

Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet

Leonardo DiCaprio

Ethan Hawke

Michael B. Jordan

Wagner Moura

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley

Rose Byrne

Kate Hudson

Renate Reinsve

Emma Stone

Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas

Amy Madigan

Wunmi Mosaku

Teyana Taylor

Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro

Jacob Elordi

Delroy Lindo

Sean Penn

Stellan Skarsgård

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Casting

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Cinematography

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume Design

Avatar

Hamnet

Frankenstein

Sinners

Marty Supreme

Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sentimental Value

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kokuho

Frankenstein

Sinners

Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirat

Visual Effects

Avatar

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Lost Bus

Sinners

Original Score

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Original Song

Dear Me

Golden

I Lie to You

Sweet Dreams of Joy

Train Dreams

Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Perfect Neighbor

International Feature

The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

The winners will be revealed at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in March 2026.

