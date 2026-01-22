Full List of Nominees for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars 2026)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced the nominees for the 98th Academy Awards, celebrating the most outstanding achievements in film over the past year. The 2026 Oscars showcase a diverse mix of bold storytelling, acclaimed performances and technical excellence across genres.
Below is the complete list of nominees in major and technical categories.
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Achievement in Directing
Chloé Zhao
Josh Safdie
Paul Thomas Anderson
Joachim Trier
Ryan Coogler
Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Ethan Hawke
Michael B. Jordan
Wagner Moura
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley
Rose Byrne
Kate Hudson
Renate Reinsve
Emma Stone
Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas
Amy Madigan
Wunmi Mosaku
Teyana Taylor
Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro
Jacob Elordi
Delroy Lindo
Sean Penn
Stellan Skarsgård
Original Screenplay
Blue Moon
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
The Secret Agent
Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
Costume Design
Avatar
Hamnet
Frankenstein
Sinners
Marty Supreme
Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sentimental Value
Makeup and Hairstyling
Kokuho
Frankenstein
Sinners
Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirat
Visual Effects
Avatar
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
Lost Bus
Sinners
Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Original Song
Dear Me
Golden
I Lie to You
Sweet Dreams of Joy
Train Dreams
Documentary Feature
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Perfect Neighbor
International Feature
The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
The winners will be revealed at the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to take place in March 2026.