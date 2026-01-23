Gerrard Declares Liverpool Finished As Arsenal March Toward Premier League Title

Share this:

(DDM) – Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has made a fresh and controversial Premier League title prediction.

The former Reds captain openly questioned Liverpool’s chances of winning the league this season.

Gerrard stated clearly that Liverpool no longer belong in the title race at this stage of the campaign.

He instead backed Arsenal as the most likely team to lift the Premier League trophy.

Gerrard shared his views during an appearance on TNT Sports.

He assessed the current league standings and recent performances before delivering his verdict.

According to Gerrard, Liverpool have fallen too far behind to realistically challenge for the title.

He admitted that football remains unpredictable but insisted that the odds no longer favour the Reds.

Gerrard praised Arsenal for their consistency and discipline throughout the season.

He highlighted the progress Mikel Arteta has made since taking charge of the club.

Gerrard believes Arsenal now possess the mentality required to win the league.

He stressed that the Gunners have separated themselves from their closest rivals.

“I think we know Liverpool are out of this season’s Premier League title race for the time being,” Gerrard said.

“You never know what can happen, but you expect Arsenal to go on and win the Premier League title,” he added.

Despite his blunt assessment, Gerrard refused to describe Liverpool’s season as a failure.

He reminded supporters that Liverpool still compete strongly on multiple fronts.

Gerrard emphasized the importance of finishing inside the Premier League’s top four.

He described Champions League qualification as a major achievement for any club.

Gerrard also pointed to the FA Cup as a realistic opportunity for Liverpool to win silverware.

He noted that knockout competitions often present different challenges and possibilities.

Gerrard placed particular emphasis on Liverpool’s involvement in the UEFA Champions League.

He described the competition as one where experience and belief can outweigh league form.

Gerrard believes Liverpool’s rich European history gives them an edge in crucial moments.

He argued that success in Europe could still define the season positively.

The comments have already sparked debate among Liverpool supporters.

Some fans agree with Gerrard’s realism about the title race.

Others believe he has underestimated Liverpool’s resilience and fighting spirit.

Pundits across the league now increasingly view Arsenal as the team to beat.

Many analysts credit Arteta for building a balanced and confident squad.

Arsenal’s position at the top of the table has strengthened that belief.

As the season enters a decisive phase, Gerrard’s prediction will face intense scrutiny.

Every remaining match will carry enormous importance for all title contenders.

Liverpool now aim to finish strongly and secure success through alternative routes.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will attempt to justify growing expectations and pressure.

The Premier League title race remains open, but the momentum has clearly shifted.

Whether Gerrard’s bold prediction proves accurate will soon become clear.

