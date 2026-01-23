Osimhen Pushes Galatasaray Toward AFCON Star Despite Transfer Tensions

Share this:

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has reportedly alerted the club to the qualities of Christ Inao Oulai.

Osimhen met the Trabzonspor and Ivory Coast midfielder during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco.

The Nigerian forward became impressed after closely watching Oulai’s performances at AFCON.

Osimhen then informed Galatasaray officials about the midfielder’s potential.

Galatasaray reporter Burhan Can Terzi revealed this development.

Terzi shared the information while discussing Galatasaray’s transfer plans on the Sportcell YouTube channel.

According to Terzi, Osimhen spoke highly of Oulai after observing him at the tournament.

Terzi quoted Osimhen as describing Oulai as a fantastic player.

Osimhen reportedly encouraged Galatasaray to monitor the midfielder closely.

The recommendation has since placed Oulai on Galatasaray’s transfer radar.

However, financial constraints could complicate any potential deal.

Terzi explained that Galatasaray remain cautious about exceeding their budget.

He stated that the club has refused to push its offer into the 25 to 30 million euro range.

Galatasaray president Dursun Özbek has reportedly imposed a firm spending limit.

According to Terzi, the club’s maximum offer does not go beyond 20 million euros.

Despite this limitation, Galatasaray continue to explore the possibility of a deal.

Trabzonspor have also kept the door open to negotiations.

The Turkish club have not completely ruled out selling Oulai.

Terzi emphasized that the transfer talks remain active and ongoing.

He dismissed claims that the interest lacks seriousness.

According to him, discussions have reached an advanced level.

Terzi revealed that negotiations are taking place at the presidential level.

This indicates the importance both clubs attach to the potential transfer.

Osimhen’s influence appears to have strengthened Galatasaray’s interest.

The striker’s endorsement adds weight to Oulai’s profile.

Galatasaray value Osimhen’s opinion due to his experience at the highest level.

Oulai’s strong AFCON performances have also attracted wider attention.

The midfielder impressed with his composure and work rate for Ivory Coast.

His displays have continued to elevate his market value.

Galatasaray now face a delicate balancing act between ambition and financial discipline.

The club must decide whether to adjust its stance or walk away.

As talks continue, all parties await a final decision.

The coming weeks will determine whether Osimhen’s recommendation leads to a deal.

